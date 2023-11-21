Posted in: Casting, Movies | Tagged: a24, Babygirl, Halina Reijn, nicole kidman

A24 Announces New Film Babygirl With Nicole Kidman & Antonio Banderas

A24 has announced a new film from Bodies Bodies Bodies director Halina Reijn titled Babygirl that will star Nicole Kidman.

Alongside Kidman, the film features Harris Dickinson, Antonio Banderas, Sophie Wilde, and Jean Reno.

A24 secures rights for Reijn's debut film Instinct and builds on Bodies Bodies Bodies success.

Studio ramping up with an Elon Musk biopic and multiple Oscar contenders including Priscilla.

A24 has announced a new film titled Babygirl from director Halina Reijn. The film is an erotic thriller that will star Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson (The Iron Claw), Antonio Banderas, Sophie Wilde (Talk to Me), and Jean Reno (Leon). Many of these creatives have been in A24 productions in the past, and the studio found success with Reijn's last film for them, 2022's Bodies Bodies Bodies. In Babygirl, a CEO begins an illicit affair with a much younger intern. The studio also announced that it has acquired the rights to her first film, Instinct, as well.

A24 Just Keeps Ramping Up

A24 just keeps adding to an impressive production schedule for the next couple of years, as they have slowly become one of the most powerful studios in Hollywood. They also recently announced an Elon Musk biopic and are coming off a bunch of Oscar wins these last few years, which include a Best Picture win for Everything Everywhere All At Once earlier this year. As for this year's race, they have a plethora of films in the hunt for more Oscars. They include Sofia Coppola's Priscilla, wrestling biopic The Iron Claw about the Von Erich family, and Past Lives, thought to be a frontrunner in most categories earlier in 2023.

That is not to mention other solid hits this year, like the horror film Talk To Me and Ari Aster's latest film Beau Is Afraid. They are the most interesting studio in the game right now, and you cannot convince me otherwise. Other films we may see in 2024 include Ti West's third film in his horror trilogy Maxxxine, Alex Garland's fourth film Civil War, Paul Rudd/Jenna Ortega comedy Death Of A Unicorn, and so many more.

