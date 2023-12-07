Posted in: A24, Movies | Tagged: a24, cinemax, HBO, max

A24 Is Coming To HBO, Cinemax, And Max, Exclusive Deal Signed

A24 has signed a new exclusive deal that will see their films debut on HBO and stream only on Max going forward.

Article Summary A24 inks exclusive deal to premier films on HBO, stream on Max after Showtime's deal ends.

Over 100 A24 films, including award winners, to transition to Max with upcoming 2023 titles.

Royce Battleman of Warner Bros. highlights added value of A24 partnership for HBO and Max.

A24 sustains its influence with an Elon Musk biopic, Oscar wins, and a robust future slate.

A24 will switch streaming companies thanks to a new deal signed with HBO. Their contract with Showtime has expired, so the films will now be taken off Paramount+ and will move over to Max. Deadline had the news. Their library has over 100 movies and a vast catalog of award winners, and genre hits, like Everything Everywhere All At Once, Hereditary, Talk To Me, The Whale, and more. 2023 films coming to the service will include Past Lives, Priscilla, The Iron Claw, and more. Films will also play on HBO and Cinemax. "Continuing our relationship with A24 to bring award-winning movies alongside recent fan favorites to subscribers adds incredible value to the HBO and Max value proposition. The diverse range of stories that come from the A24 pipeline make this partnership so impactful for our audience," said Royce Battleman, EVP, Content Acquisitions, Warner Bros. Discovery.

A24 Is One Of The Quality Names In Hollywood

A24 just keeps adding to an impressive production schedule for the next couple of years, as they have slowly become one of the most powerful studios in Hollywood. They also recently announced an Elon Musk biopic and are coming off a bunch of Oscar wins these last few years, which include a Best Picture win for Everything Everywhere All At Once earlier this year. As for this year's race, they have a plethora of films in the hunt for more Oscars. They include Sofia Coppola's Priscilla, wrestling biopic The Iron Claw about the Von Erich family, and Past Lives, thought to be a frontrunner in most categories earlier in 2023.

That is not to mention other solid hits this year, like the horror film Talk To Me and Ari Aster's latest film Beau Is Afraid. They are the most interesting studio in the game right now, and you cannot convince me otherwise. Other films we may see in 2024 include Ti West's third film in his horror trilogy Maxxxine, Alex Garland's fourth film Civil War, Paul Rudd/Jenna Ortega's comedy Death Of A Unicorn, and so many more.

