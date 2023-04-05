MaXXXine Cast Announced, Third In Ti West A24 Trilogy The cast for the latest in Ti West's A24 film trilogy is set. Production starts on MaXXXine this month, with Mia Goth headlining a 3rd time.

MaXXXine, the third film in Ti West's A24 horror franchise, has a cast. Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown, Guardians of the Galaxy), Artist and musician Moses Sumney (The Idol), Michelle Monaghan (Nanny), Bobby Cannavale (The Watcher), actor and producer Lily Collins (Emily in Paris), award-winning artist Halsey, Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad) and Kevin Bacon will join Mia Goth in the film, as everyone wants in on this franchise after the commercial and critical success of both X and Pearl. West again wrote the script and directs as we follow Goth's Maxine through her journey to become an actress in the 80s. MaXXXine is produced by A24, Jacob Jaffke, Ti West, Goth, Kevin Turen, and Harrison Kreiss.

MaXXXine Completes The Story…Or Does It?

MaXXXine follows in the footsteps of 2022's X and Pearl, both starring Mia Goth. Others starring in those films include Jenna Ortega, Brittany Snow, Kid Cudi, Owen Campbell, Stephen Ure, David Corenswet, Tandi Wright, and Alistair Sewell. Combined, they have grossed $25 million worldwide against a combined budget of $2 million. They both have gained a considerable cult following already and made a star out of Goth. When X was released in theaters, West let it slip that he also had been in post-production on a prequel, which turned out to be Pearl. That leads us to MaXXXine.

West and Goth teaming up again with A24 can only be a good thing. The level they operated on in the first two films will be hard to match a third time, but if they can pull it off, we will be looking at not just one of the strongest horror series of all time but one of the best in film period that will age like a fine wine. No release date is set yet, as the film enters production this month.