Y2K Trailer & Poster Promise A Great Time At The Theater In December

The first poster for A24's new disaster comedy Y2K has been released. The Kyle moody directed film hits theaters on December 6th.

Y2K stars Jaeden Martell, Rachel Zegler, and Julian Dennison among a star-studded cast.

A24 continues its prolific 2024 with Y2K debuting in theaters on December 6th.

Y2K's poster features classic 80's artwork, highlighting A24's knack for unique visual designs.

Y2K is a new disaster comedy directed by Kyle Moody. He co-wrote the film with Evan Winter. It stars Jaeden Martell (It), Rachel Zegler (West Side Story), Julian Dennison (Deadpool 2), Lachlan Watson (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Mason Gooding (Scream), The Kid Laroi, Tim Heidecker (Us), Eduardo Franco (Stranger Things), Miles Robbins (Blockers), Alicia Silverstone (The Killing of a Sacred Deer, Clueless), Fred Hechinger (Fear Street), and Daniel Zolghadri (Funny Pages). We haven't heard much about the project since it was announced in 2023 by A24, but you can bet that it will be a wild watch with Moody and Winter involved. The studio revealed the first trailer and poster for the film, and they somehow exceeded expectations.

Y2K Wraps Up A Huge Year For A24

In the film, "On the last night of 1999, two high school juniors crash a New Year's Eve party, only to find themselves fighting for their lives in this dial-up disaster comedy." Y2K is yet another theatrical release in 2024 from A24, one of the busiest studios in Hollywood. Already this year, they have released films such as Love Lies Bleeding, Civil War, I Saw The TV Glow, Tuesday, and Problemista. Other 2024 releases have included MaXXXine, Annie Baker's Janet Planet, Sing Sing with Colman Domingo, thriller The Front Room starring Brandy and out in September, and A Different Man with Sebastian Stan, to name a few. Many of the listed films were successes at the box office and are expected to be players in the awards conversations at the end of the year.

One of the most underrated aspects of A24 is the awesome artwork they get done for all of their films. They have some of the best posters you can get for your walls, and Y2K is no different here; this is a classic 80's style movie box poster. I love it. As for the trailer, this has now jumped to the top of my most-anticipated list for the second half of the year. Also, why is Fred Durst in every A24 film now? I need an answer to that question.

Y2K hits theaters on December 6th.

