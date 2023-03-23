A24 Announces New Y2K Comedy From SNL's Kyle Mooney And Evan Winter SNL alum Kyle Mooney and Evan Winter have set a new Y2K comedy at A24 with Mooney serving as director and a hell of a cast.

A24 has announced a new disaster comedy from the writing duo of Kyle Mooney and Evan Winter. Mooney will direct from their script, with Winter also producing. The film will star Jaeden Martell (It), Rachel Zegler (West Side Story), Julian Dennison (Deadpool 2), Lachlan Watson (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Mason Gooding (Scream), The Kid Laroi, Tim Heidecker (Us), Eduardo Franco (Stranger Things), Miles Robbins (Blockers), Alicia Silverstone (The Killing of a Sacred Deer, Clueless), Fred Hechinger (Fear Street), and Daniel Zolghadri (Funny Pages). The premise is two high school kids crashing the last big party of the year before the clock strikes 12 on New Year's Eve 1999. Chaos ensues, and I must admit, that premise sounds amazing.

A24 Is The Perfect Place For These Guys

I am picturing a hybrid of Can't Hardly Wait and This Is The End, which sounds spectacular. These two are incredibly talented writers, and seeing what Mooney brings to the table behind the camera will be interesting. I can think of no better studio for them to be at than A24 as well, so this is a win for everybody. Maybe this will see the light of day in 2023, and we won't have to wait too long for it. Let's hope.