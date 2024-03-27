Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: abigail, radio silence, Universal Pictures

Abigail: New Featurette Gives Us A Set Tour With Guide Kathryn Newton

A new featurette taking us behind the scenes of Abigail was released today. The horror film will be released in theaters on April 19th.

Article Summary Kathryn Newton guides new featurette tour of horror film Abigail’s set.

Abigail stars a strong ensemble cast including Melissa Barrera and Dan Stevens.

Directed by Radio Silence, the film presents a fresh angle on the vampire genre.

Slated for an April 19th release, Abigail may revive the horror box office.

Abigail is under a month from release, and a new featurette on the film was released today. In it, Kathryn Newton takes us around the set of the horror film. Starring Melissa Barrera (Scream franchise, In the Heights), Dan Stevens (Gaslit, Legion), Kathryn Newton (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Freaky), William Catlett (Black Lightning, True Story), Kevin Durand (Resident Evil: Retribution, X-Men Origins: Wolverine) and Angus Cloud (Euphoria, North Hollywood) as the kidnappers and Alisha Weir (Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical, Darklands) as Abigail, it is directed by the Radio Silence team of Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett.

Abigail Synopsis

Children can be such monsters. After a group of would-be criminals kidnap the 12-year-old ballerina daughter of a powerful underworld figure, all they have to do to collect a $50 million ransom is watch the girl overnight. In an isolated mansion, the captors start to dwindle, one by one, and they discover, to their mounting horror, that they're locked inside with no normal little girl. From Radio Silence—the directing team of Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett behind the terrifying modern horror hits Ready or Not, 2022's Scream, and last year's Scream VI—comes a brash, blood-thirsty new vision of the vampire flick, written by Stephen Shields (The Hole in the Ground, Zombie Bashers) and Guy Busick (Scream franchise, Ready or Not).

Paramount has to feel nauseous. They had Radio Silence locked down on Scream and decided to rush them, lost them, and then everything else went to hell. Now, they are back with an incredibly fun-looking horror/comedy right in their Ready or Not wheelhouse, and Universal will reap the rewards. This may be the horror film that bucks the trend of them underperforming this year so far, as it looks like a ton of fun, the cast is recognizable, and the Radio Silence team is a trusted one.

Abigail releases in theaters on April 19th.

