Adam Scott Has Joined The Cast Of Sony's Madame Web

The Sony universe of Marvel movies continues to grow. We got a sequel to Venom last year that was much better than it had any right to be; Morbius is coming back to theaters for some reason that is a mystery to scientists, and Kraven the Hunter is well into production. We found out that Madame Web would be played by Dakota Johnson at the beginning of February, with Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, Celeste O'Conner, and Mike Epps all joining the cast. Deadline announced today that Adam Scott has also joined the cast of Madame Web in an unknown role. Now that the panel list for San Diego Comic-Con is out and it is apparent that Sony is sitting Hall H out, the secrecy behind this project of all projects is absolutely fascinating. Maybe Sony will make a big splash at New York Comic Con in the fall, but them sitting out Hall H with two big Marvel properties in the wings and one of those projects having a massive question mark above it is a fascinating decision, to say the least.

Madame Web is a character that most casual fans of Marvel have probably never heard of. Still, if the success of Guardians of the Galaxy taught us anything, it's that with an excellent creative team, you can make audiences care about the most obscure properties known to man. Madame Web was created by writer Dennis O'Neil and artist John Romita Jr. in November of 1980. She first appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man #210. Madame Web's real name is Cassandra Webb, and she was born in Salem, Oregon. She is often depicted as an old woman who is blind and paralyzed but who also has powerful telepathic abilities. Technically, she is a mutant which is something that Sony can't use in their universe since that is a Disney-owned property, so it's going to be interesting to see what direction they end up going with her.