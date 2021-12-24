Akira: 4K UHD Blu-Ray Coming from Funimation in January 2022

Akira, the seminal Katsuhiro Otomo anime movie adapted from his own apocalyptic cyberpunk manga series that helped put anime on the map in the West back in the 1980s, is getting released on 4K UHD Blu-Ray from Funimation on January 18, 2022. You could say that the anime movies of Akira and Masamune Shiro's Ghost in the Shell, directed by Mamoru Oshii, did for anime in the West what Watchmen and The Dark Knight Returns did for graphic novels in the same period in the 1980s, changing pop culture forever.

Equipped with remastered visuals and remixed audio, the iconic 1988 film AKIRA reemerges on 4K UHD Blu-ray™on January 18, 2022, from Funimation. The crown jewel of anime and science fiction will be accompanied by insightful behind the scenes special features, including an interview with director Katsuhiro Otomo, a look into the sound design and music by Geinoh Yamashirogumi, image galleries, original trailers and commercials, storyboards, and more!

AKIRA

In the future, Shotaro Kaneda and his motorcycle gang tear through Neo Tokyo, a city divided by growing tensions. But when caught in an accident, Kaneda's friend Tetsuo Shima discovers a secret government project and receives psychic abilities beyond his control.

AKIRA Special Features Includes:

AKIRA Sound Clip (1988) Music for AKIRA Kaneda's Theme Exodus Ethnic Meets Hi-Tech Awakening Mutation Requiem

Director Interview

Storyboard Collection

The Writing on the Wall

Original Trailers

Original Commercials

Restoring AKIRA Picture English Voice Over English 5.1 Audio Mix

Glossary

S. Trailer (2013)

Trailers

Additional January 2022 Home Video Highlights From Funimation Includes The Devil is a Part-Timer Season 1, Strike Witches: Road to Berlin Season 3, Maesetsu! Opening Act The Complete Season and more will also be released on Blu-ray and DVD in January 2022 as well.

Funimation Home Video Release Calendar January 2022:January 4, 2022

January 11, 2022

January 18, 2022

AKIRA – 4K Blu-ray / Blu-ray

Assault Lily BOUQUET – The Complete Season – Blu-ray / Funimation Digital

January 25, 2022

Maesetsu! Opening Act – The Complete Season – Blu-ray / Funimation Digital

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime – Season 1 – Blu-ray / Funimation Digital

