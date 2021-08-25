Alan Moore's Movie, The Show, To Stream Widely From 18th Of October

Bleeding Cool has reported that American cinemas will be screening Alan Moore and Mitch Jenkins' movie The Show, for one night only on tomorrow. While Britain will get a screening on August the 27th at 1.15 and 1.40 pm BST in Leicester Square as part of the FilmFest festival and a virtual screening in the UK (or at least to UK IP addresses) at 6pm BST on September the 1st. And also that The Show has been made available in Sapnish or with Spanish subtitles until tomorrow on the Filmin.Es streaming service in Spain. You will need to switch your IP to a Spanish one to even access the website, and pay the 3.95 Euros.

Now we get the news that there will be a wider digital streaming release before its release in English on Altitude.film and other digital platforms from the 18th of October.

Written by Alan Moore, directed by Mitch Jenkins, The Show stars Tom Burke, Siobhan Hewlett, Ellie Bamber, Sheila Atim, Christopher Fairbank, and Alan Moore and is a Lex Films, EMU Films production with the support of BFI and Lipsync. It is produced by Thomas Brown, Michael Elliott, Jim Mooney, with Siobhan Hewlett as Executive Producer and Simon Tindall as Director of Photography.

A frighteningly focussed man of many talents, passports and identities arrives at England's broken heart, a haunted midlands town that has collapsed to a black hole of dreams, only to find that that this new territory is as at least as strange and dangerous as he is. Attempting to locate a certain person and a certain artefact for his insistent client, he finds himself sinking in a quicksand twilight world of dead Lotharios, comatose sleeping beauties, Voodoo gangsters, masked adventurers, unlikely 1930s private eyes and violent chiaroscuro women… and this is Northampton when it's still awake. Once the town closes its eyes there is another world entirely going on beneath the twitching lids, a world of glittering and sinister delirium much worse than any social or economic devastation. Welcome to the British nightmare, with its gorgeous flesh, its tinsel and its luminous light-entertainment monsters; its hallucinatory austerity. Welcome to The Show.

Andrew Broder's score to The Show features an opening theme by Mara Carlyle, and a fantasy cast to sing the songs penned specially for the soundtrack by Alan Moore including Beth Gibbons (Portishead), Gruff Rhys (Super Furry Animals), Alan Sparhawk (Low), Andrew Hung (F-ck Buttons), Tunde Adebimpe (TV On The Radio) and Alan Moore as Mr Metterton. Lead single Bloodrush featured Denzel Curry, Dua Salah Haleek Maul and Justin Vernon. The second single from the score, Walk To Detective, will be available on the 27 August.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Show (2021) – Official Trailer (HD) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4J2JQCx0VzI)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Show (2021) – Clip: Voices (HD) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rf2o1WX7zMU)