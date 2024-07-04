Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: 20th century studios, fantastic four, film, jessica alba, marvel, mcu

Jessica Alba on Playing Sue Storm in the Fantastic Four

Jessica Alba talks about her role as Sue Storm in the original Fantastic Four movies, admitting that she has fond memories of the experience.

In the near future, fans will get another opportunity to witness the return of Marvel's classic team, the Fantastic Four, which will also serve as the third iteration of the team in cinematic form. While the previous films weren't always the most popular with audiences, there's definitely a core audience behind the original iteration that has led to the film's quirky status as a comic book cinematic gem.

Now, the actor who played Sue Storm in the 2005 Fantastic Four and its 2007 sequel, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, is opening up about her experiences in the comic book film series.

Jessica Alba Loved Her Time as Fantastic Four Member Sue Storm

While chatting with ComicBook, star Jessica Alba reflected on the pre-MCU films, telling the publication, "It's nothing but fond memories. I loved it so much playing that character. I feel like my whole life started in a lot of ways at that moment. I met my life partner, we're still together, we have three kids. Tim Story, who directed, is still one of my best friends. We have New Year's Eve together. It was great and she was such a cool, inspiring character and ahead of her time, I would say, in the genre. And still, you still haven't seen someone who is so nurturing and feminine but then also a fearsome badass. I haven't seen that combination again. And so I think she still fills this beautiful kind of space or void in the Marvel universe."

The upcoming Fantastic Four reboot for the expansive MCU stars Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards (Mr. Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm (the Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm (the Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm (the Thing). Additionally, Julia Garner will play Shalla-Bal (the Silver Surfer) alongside Ralph Ineson as Galactus.

Fantastic Four is expected to arrive in theaters on July 25, 2025.

