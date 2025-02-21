Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: Alan Ritchson, fast & furious 11, FAST X, film, Universal Pictures

Alan Ritchson Talks Fast & Furious 11 Scheduling Complications

One of the stars of Fast X reveals that there are still plenty of conversations about the potential timeline for Fast & Furious 11.

After becoming a strong asset to the beloved Fast & Furious franchise as Agent Aimes in Fast X, actor Alan Ritchson has ignited excitement among fans regarding his potential return in the upcoming eleventh installment. However, as expected, it will take a little more time before we get another film.

In a recent interview with Screen Rant, Ritchson discussed the challenges of coordinating schedules for such a star-studded ensemble but also expressed his enthusiasm for reprising his role. "We talk about it quite often," Ritchson revealed to the outlet. "That is one of the biggest challenges that franchise faces are that you've got a lot of guys like Dwayne and Vin and Momoa and myself and everybody's super busy. So trying to get the stars to align so we can make that happen is a feat of nature." Despite the scheduling complications, he also emphasized the dedication behind the project, calling it "a passion project for Universal," the studio behind the franchise, and admitted that he is eager to return to the world of Fast & Furious if (and when) things finally align.

Fast & Furious Franchise Box Office Numbers and Growing Popularity

Across its current slate of 10 films, the Fast & Furious franchise is typically known for its ensemble cast and high-octane action, accumulating more than $7 billion during theatrical releases. While the earlier installments weren't met with a plethora of praise, the franchise has since become a classic, enlisting some of the biggest names in the action scene. In fact, Fast X actually managed to rake in more than $700 million alone, solidifying the notion that this franchise is still very much relevant to modern audiences.

Still, based on Ritchson's comments about it being a priority for Universal and the clear popularity attached to Fast & Furious, do you think we're still getting a sequel in the next few years? Let us know your thoughts about the potential for more Fast & Furious films in the comment section.

