Alien: New Film From Fede Alvarez Will Star Isabela Merced A new Alien film written and directed by Fede Alvarez is on the way, and the two stars have also been cast.

Alien is not only coming to television, but a new film as well, and the stars of the film were cast today. Isabela Merced (Dora The Explorer, Rosaline) will headline the film, along with Cailee Spaeny. Fede Alvarez will direct the film from a script he wrote himself for Ridley Scott's Scott Free Productions at 20th Century Studios. Scott will produce the film. This is being billed as a standalone film in the franchise. This has been in active development for quite some time, and there are even rumors that filming has already started, though that is not confirmed at this time. Look for this to be in the same vein as last year's Prey, the latest film set in the Predator universe. Deadline had the news.

All The Alien Is On The Way

There has not been a new Alien film in theaters since Covenant back in 2017, and attempts to revive the franchise since then have stalled completely. Also on the way is an Alien television show set on Earth from Noah Hawley for FX, though development and production on that have also slowed to a crawl. The eight films starring Xenomorphs have combined to gross over $1 billion at the box office worldwide, spawning numerous comics, books, action figure lines, role-playing games, video games, and more. It is strange to have a franchise this big and struggle so much to exist.

The Alien saga is one of my personal favorites as well, so getting more is always something I am up for. I actually liked the last two films, though I realize I am in the minority there. While the TV show interests me more, getting someone as accomplished and with vision like a Fede Alvarez has to continue the film part of the franchise is a great step.