Alien: Romulus Actor Shares the Advice He Received from Ridley Scott

Alien: Romulus star David Jonsson shares the one important piece of advice he received from visionary filmmaker Ridley Scott.

Next month, fans will finally receive another cinematic addition to the popular sci-fi/horror franchise Alien, with a post-Alien, pre-Aliens entry titled Alien: Romulus, surrounding a brand-new crew encountering the deadly Xenomorphs. And considering that the franchise has consistently offered audiences a few strong protagonists to ground its essential sci-fi backdrop, there's definitely some added pressure that comes with joining this groundbreaking genre universe.

In conversation with Rolling Stone about getting to join the legendary franchise, Alien: Romulus star David Jonsson discussed that exact notion while sharing the piece of advice he received from visionary Alien filmmaker Ridley Scott, telling the publication, "Yeah, he was just like, 'Don't be sh-t.' Something along the lines of that! I'm not just saying this, but the studio and [director Fede Alvarez] and all the team had supreme trust in me, and I kind of needed that. I think I'm one of those actors: you need to let me off the lead to bring me back on again, otherwise, I just don't function." He then went on to conclude, "So, they let me off the lead, which was fun."

Alien: Romulus Official Cast, Summary, and Release Date

Alien: Romulus synopsis: The sci-fi/horror-thriller takes the phenomenally successful "Alien" franchise back to its roots: While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe. The film stars Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla), David Jonsson (Agatha Christie's Murder is Easy), Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone), Isabela Merced (The Last of Us), Spike Fearn (Aftersun), Aileen Wu. Alvarez (Evil Dead, Don't Breathe) directs from a screenplay he wrote with frequent collaborator Rodo Sayagues (Don't Breathe 2) based on characters created by Dan O'Bannon and Ronald Shusett.

The film is produced by Ridley Scott (Napoleon), who directed the original Alien and produced and directed the series' entries Prometheus and Alien: Covenant, Michael Pruss (Boston Strangler), and Walter Hill (Alien), with Alvarez, Elizabeth Cantillon (Charlie's Angels), Brent O'Connor (Bullet Train), and Tom Moran (Unstoppable) serving as executive producers.

Alien: Romulus will arrive in theaters everywhere on August 16, 2024.

