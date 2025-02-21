Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: 20th century studios, alien, Alien: Romulus, film

Alien: Romulus Attempted to Hide Rook's Return for as Long as Possible

The director of Alien: Romulus discusses the importance of keeping Rook's return a secret for longtime fans of the franchise.

The 2024 film Alien: Romulus reignited the passionate fandom behind the Alien franchise, adding new perspectives, original characters, and, in one instance, a very familiar face that proved this sci-fi universe is committed to establishing connectivity. Now, the filmmaker responsible for Alien: Romulus is sharing how he managed to maintain the secrecy surrounding the returning character's key role, which he believed was pivotal to the expansive franchise spinoff entry.

So how did the Rook's inclusion (and likeness) manage to stay under wraps?

Alien: Romulus Filmmaker on Keeping Rook's Return a Surprise for Audiences

While speaking to Collider, Alien: Romulus director Fede Álvarez discussed the film's careful approach to using the Alien character's likeness, telling the outlet, "Rook [originally played by the late Ian Holm] in this movie was something that we kept as a secret until it was the last second. Most of you, hopefully, didn't know until you went in on opening night. Early on, this dude had said, 'It's impossible. People will know. There will be screenings.' But then the few screenings we did before the movie, I begged everybody, 'Please do not ruin it for everybody else. Do not post about Ian Holm being in the film.' I do this because I want people to be there in the audience and go, "Oh, f***ing hell, it's Ian Holm!' You rob them of that moment if they read it already online that he's going to be in the film."

As of now, we know that there are plans for 20th Century Studios (which is owned by Disney) to move forward with an Alien: Romulus sequel, so we'll have to wait and see if any other characters make surprise appearances. Were you excited about Holm's likeness returning in Alien: Romulus or was this something that the film didn't require? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

