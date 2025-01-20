Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: 20th century studios, alien, Alien: Romulus, fede alvarez, film

Fede Alvarez is Beginning to Plan the Next Chapter of Alien: Romulus

Alien: Romulus director Fede Alvarez suggests that he's already beginning to envision the next chapter of the horror franchise.

Article Summary Fede Alvarez teases new directions for the Alien: Romulus sequel, promising fresh territory.

The Alien franchise thrives with Romulus' success and a sequel, alongside an upcoming series.

Alvarez and co-writer Rodo Sayagues explore new thrills for the next Alien chapter.

Alien: Romulus returns the franchise to its horror roots, exciting longtime fans.

After the success of Alien: Romulus, it wasn't too surprising to learn that the film would be getting a sequel. And between its upcoming standalone series and the now-confirmed Alien: Romulus sequel, it's clear that the franchise still has plenty of gas in the tank. But what might that next chapter look like?

While chatting with Empire, director Fede Alvarez hinted at the upcoming film, admitting, "Rodo [Sayagues, co-writer] and I are working on that right now. We're excited about where it can go. We've almost checked all of the boxes of things that I want to see [in Alien: Romulus] and brought back a lot of the things I hadn't seen in a while. Wherever we go now, we can go into uncharted waters. I think it'll be so exciting to go with characters you know from this movie to a place in the Alien franchise that we've never been before and to discover things that you've never seen before."

Alien: Romulus Official Cast and Plot Details

A truly terrifying cinematic experience from producer Ridley Scott and director/writer Fede Alvarez, 20th Century Studios' Alien: Romulus opened in theaters nationwide August 16, 2024. The sci-fi/horror-thriller takes the phenomenally successful Alien franchise back to its roots: While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe.

The film stars Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla), David Jonsson (Agatha Christie's Murder is Easy), Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone), Isabela Merced (The Last of Us), Spike Fearn (Aftersun), and Aileen Wu. Fede Alvarez (Evil Dead, Don't Breathe) directs from a screenplay he wrote with frequent collaborator Rodo Sayagues (Don't Breathe 2) based on characters created by Dan O'Bannon and Ronald Shusett. Alien: Romulus is produced by Ridley Scott (Napoleon), who directed the original Alien and produced and directed the series' entries Prometheus and Alien: Covenant, Michael Pruss (Boston Strangler), and Walter Hill (Alien), with Fede Alvarez, Elizabeth Cantillon (Charlie's Angels), Brent O'Connor (Bullet Train), and Tom Moran (Unstoppable) serving as executive producers.

Alien: Romulus is currently available to stream via Hulu.

