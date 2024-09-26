Posted in: 4K/Blu-Ray, Digital, Movies | Tagged: 20th century studios, Alien: Romulus, steelbook

Alien: Romulus Comes To Digital October 15th, Disc In December

Alien: Romulus will be available to rent or buy on October 15th digitally, and on disc in time for Christmas on December 3rd.

Alien: Romulus has reinvigorated the franchise this summer, grossing $342 million worldwide and becoming one of the best-performing films in the franchise. I thought it was good, but it could have been great. Now, starting October 15th, you can watch the film at home. The film will be available that day on digital services to rent or buy. Disc collectors will have to wait until December 3rd to put it on their shelf. Like most releases on physical media these days, there will be a 4K Blu-ray Steelbook to collect, and boy does it look good. You can see that down below, as well as the features list and specs.

Alien: Romulus 4K Blu-ray Release Details

"This truly terrifying sci-fi horror-thriller takes the phenomenally successful Alien franchise back to its iconic roots. While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young colonizers come face-to-face with the most relentless and deadly life form in the universe. Starring Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Isabela Merced, Spike Fearn, and Aileen Wu, Alien: Romulus is directed by horror master Fede Alvarez from a screenplay by Alvarez and frequent collaborator Rodo Sayagues based on characters created by Dan O'Bannon and Ronald Shusett. Ridley Scott — who directed the original Alien and the series entries Prometheus and Alien: Covenant — produces with Michael Pruss and Walter Hill."

Here is the list of special features included:

Return to Horror: Crafting Alien: Romulus

The Director's Vision – Discover how one of today's greatest horror directors, Fede Alvarez, collaborated with master filmmaker Ridley Scott to craft a new, heart-pounding chapter in the Alien franchise.

Creating the Story – Learn what inspired the story of Alien: Romulus and see the many easter eggs from previous Alien installments that you may have missed.

Casting the Faces – Meet the stars of Alien: Romulus as they take us inside the hearts and minds of their characters. Explore the parallels between Rain and the iconic franchise heroine, Ripley, and learn how filmmakers brought back a face from the past.

Constructing the World – Explore the massive, practical sets of Alien: Romulus that hearken back to the futuristic style established in the '80s and get up close and personal with a hoard of practically built facehuggers, chestbursters, and xenomorphs.

Inside the Xenomorph Showdown – Experience the film's climactic zero-gravity sequence from every angle as filmmakers break down what it took to make the moment spectacular. From sets and performances, to wirework, stunts, and VFX, see how it all came together.

Alien: A Conversation – A special conversation with Ridley Scott and Fede Alvarez for the Alien 45th Anniversary theatrical re-release.

Alternate / Extended Scenes – Check out scenes that didn't make the final cut.

Here are the specs for the disc release:

Disc Size

4K UHD : 66GB

Blu-ray : 50GB

DVD : 8.5GB

Aspect Ratio

Digital : 2.39:1

Physical : 2:39:1

Audio

4K : English Dolby Atmos, English AD 2.0 Dolby Digital, Spanish 7.1 Dolby Digital Plus, French 5.1 Dolby Digital, Japanese 7.1 Dolby Digital Plus

Blu-ray : English 7.1 DTS-HDMA, English AD 2.0 Dolby Digital, Spanish 5.1 Dolby Digital, French 5.1 Dolby Digital

DVD : Dolby English 5.1, English AD 2.0 Dolby, Spanish 5.1 and French 5.1

Digital : English Dolby Atmos. Dolby English, Spanish and French 7.1, Dolby English, Spanish and French 5.1, Dolby English, Spanish and French 2.0 and English 2.0 Audio Description

Subtitles

4K: English SDH, Japanese S, Spanish, French

Blu-ray : English SDH, Spanish, French

DVD : English Line 21, English SDH, Spanish, French

Digital : English Closed Captioning, Full Subtitles and Hard of Hearing (SDH/HOH), French Closed Captioning, Forced Narratives, Full Subtitles, and Hard of Hearing (SDH/HOH). Spanish Closed Captioning, Forced Narratives and Full Subtitles

