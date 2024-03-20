Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: 20th century studios, Alien: Romulus, fede alvarez

Alien: Romulus Trailer Is Here, With The Film Out August 16th

Alien: Romulus has a new teaser trailer, poster, and stills, and it looks like Fede Alvarez may have knocked it out of the park.

Alien: Romulus is finally a real thing, as the teaser trailer for the newest film in the Alien saga was just dropped. It is written and directed by Fede Alvarez and stars Cailee Spaeny, Isabela Merced, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Spike Fearn, and Aileen Wu. Ridley Scott is on board producing. On top of the teaser dropping, many new images and the official logline for the film were also released, though I am not sure many of our questions about the film have been answered yet. Ridley Scott thinks it is pretty good, though. For now, check out the new stills and first poster for the film below.

Alien Back To Its Terrifying Roots

The sci-fi/horror-thriller takes the phenomenally successful "Alien" franchise back to its roots: While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe. The film stars Cailee Spaeny ("Priscilla"), David Jonsson ("Agatha Christie's Murder is Easy"), Archie Renaux ("Shadow and Bone"), Isabela Merced ("The Last of Us"), Spike Fearn ("Aftersun"), Aileen Wu. Fede Alvarez ("Evil Dead," "Don't Breathe") directs from a screenplay he wrote with frequent collaborator Rodo Sayagues ("Don't Breathe 2") based on characters created by Dan O'Bannon and Ronald Shusett. "Alien: Romulus" is produced by Ridley Scott ("Napoleon"), who directed the original "Alien" and produced and directed the series' entries "Prometheus" and "Alien: Covenant," Michael Pruss ("Boston Strangler"), and Walter Hill ("Alien"), with Fede Alvarez, Elizabeth Cantillon ("Charlie's Angels"), Brent O'Connor ("Bullet Train"), and Tom Moran ("Unstoppable") serving as executive producers.

And here is the fantastic teaser poster:

Fede is one of the only directors I trust to take a stab at the Alien franchise. Making it a standalone film is smart, and mimicking the Prey release is the way to go.

Alien: Romulus will release in theaters from 20th Century Studios on August 16th.

