Posted in: Horror, Hulu, Movies | Tagged: alien, Alien: Romulus, fede alvarez, hulu, ridley scott

Alien: Romulus- Fede Alvarez Film Is "F%$#ing Great" Says Ridley Scott

Ridley Scott has given a pretty definitive endorsement to Fede Alvarez's new Alien film, telling the director its "f$%@ing great".

Alien: Romulus is the latest film in the Alien franchise, coming to Hulu in 2024. It is written and directed by Fede Alvarez and stars Cailee Spaeny, Isabela Merced, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Spike Fearn, and Aileen Wu. Ridley Scott is on board producing, and Alvarez was quite nervous to show him the film, as he told Guillermo del Toro at the DGA Latino Summit 2023. The standalone movie is taking a page out of the Predator franchise, with 20th Century Studios doing a soft reboot of the franchise ala 2022's Prey. An Alien television series is also happening over at FX.

Alien: Romulus Can't Come Soon Enough

Speaking on stage, Alvarez talked about how harsh a critic Ridley Scott can be and what it meant to him when he gave his thoughts on the film: "Everyone gave me the head's up that Ridley is really tough. He's really tough, particularly if it has something to do with his movies. He was really tough on Blade Runner [2049], which I thought was a masterpiece, and he had issues with it because it's really hard for him because it's his work…I asked him about the new Top Gun, and he's like, 'Meh.' I'm like, 'What are you talking about?' And he was like, 'My brother's was original, and this is like, eh.' He really respected it, but you could see how tough he was. So I was like, 'There's no way I win this one.'"

"I wanted to be in front of him and see him in the eye. I didn't want to get an email where it says, 'Ridley says…'. And then he walks into the room, and he did say, 'Fede, what can I say? It's f***ing great,'. For me, it was like… My family knows it was one of the best moments of my life to have a master like him, whom I admired so much, to even watch a movie I made, but particularly something like this… and talk to me for an hour about what he liked about it. One of the best compliments he said was, 'The dialogue is great. Are you the writer?' Yes!"

Fede is one of the only directors I trust to take a stab at the Alien franchise. Making it a standalone film is smart, and mimicking the Prey release is the way to go. It will be sad not to see this one in theaters, but anything to revive and jumpstart the franchise is welcome. Combined with the TV show, Alien fans will eat well in 2024. Look for more on this one as we learn it.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!