Alien: Romulus Will Take Place Between Alien & Aliens In The Timeline

We now know when the new Alien film will take place in the timeline. Romulus will release in theaters on August 16th, 2024.

Article Summary Alien: Romulus to hit theaters August 16, 2024, originally slated for Hulu release.

Fede Alvarez directs, Ridley Scott produces, with a stellar cast including Hailee Spaeny.

The new Alien film is set between the original and Aliens, featuring the same xenomorph team.

Aside from Romulus, an Alien TV series with star Timothy Olyphant is also on its way to FX.

Alien: Romulus is heading our way in 2024, as the franchise returns to theaters in August 2024. Hulu was originally going to release the film, which stars Hailee Spaeny, Isabela Merced, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Spike Fearn, and Aileen Wu. But Disney recently granted its release into theaters. The film is written and directed by Fede Alvarez, and Ridley Scott is producing. At The Gotham Awards the other night, Variety caught up on the red carpet with Spaeny, who confirmed some online speculation about where this new film would be taking place in the timeline. "It's supposed to slot in between the first movie and the second movie," Spaeny tells Variety's Michaela Zee. "They brought the same team from 'Aliens,' the James Cameron film. The same people who built those xenomorphs came on and built ours. So getting to see the original design with the original people who have been working on these films for 45-plus years and has been so much of their life has been incredible."

Alien: Romulus Is Not The Only Project Going In This Universe

This is not the only Alien project currently, as a television series is also coming to FX. Fargo's Noah Hawley is in charge of that one, and just yesterday found his star in Timothy Olyphant. That series is also considered a standalone and is taking place on Earth. While we know when in the timeline Alien: Romulus takes place, we don't know when the series will occur. I don't think they will tie together, but it is possible. As a fan, this is a very exciting time. We have not had a new film since Covenant in 2017, and the feeling after that film is that the franchise was pretty dead. Thankfully, Disney decided that the franchise needed to stay theatrical, and we fans are so excited that they did.

