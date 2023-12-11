Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: Alita, alita 2, alita: battle angel, film, jeff fahey, robert rodriguez

Alita: Battle Angel Actor Discusses the Film's Potential Sequel

One of the stars of the epic action film Alita: Battle Angel is suggesting that the next installment could be coming soon.

Article Summary Jeff Fahey teases potential filming of Alita sequel with Rodriguez.

Rodriguez and Cameron express keen interest in Alita franchise.

Disney's acquisition of 20th Century may influence Alita's return.

Alita's epic narrative continues to spark enthusiasm among fans.

There's been a lot of talk about the return of Alita (of Alita: Battle Angel) from the director of the film, its producers, and now, one of its cast members, who has taken the time to offer fans another sliver of hope about the chances of seeing a sequel. And we're all for good news on the Alita front!

While speaking to Screen Rant about the prospect of an Alita: Battle Angel sequel, actor Jeff Fahey discussed his admiration for longtime collaborator and filmmaker Robert Rodriguez while teasing that the sequel plans are (likely) moving forward despite any major studio announcements thus far. Fahey tells the publication, "I like working with Robert Rodriguez. I think we've worked together now seven times. And we'll be working together again, hopefully in the summer. Fingers crossed that we're going into Alita: Battle Angel 2."

During a recent interview with The Wrap about the franchise's future, Rodriguez also noted his interest in making more, saying, "Yeah, Jim [James Cameron] and I always talk about how we'd love to do another Alita," Rodriguez explained. "That studio [20th Century] was bought by another studio [Disney]. They're starting to make movies now. But that for a while, 20th Century wasn't making any of their movies. I think now you're seeing a few rolling out. We would love to."

Alita: Battle Angel Plot Summary

From visionary filmmakers James Cameron (Avatar) and Robert Rodriguez (Sin City) comes Alita: Battle Angel, an epic adventure of hope and empowerment. When Alita (Rosa Salazar) awakens with no memory of who she is in a future world, she does not recognize; she is taken in by Ido (Christoph Waltz), a compassionate doctor who realizes that somewhere in this abandoned cyborg shell is the heart and soul of a young woman with an extraordinary past. As Alita learns to navigate her new life and the treacherous streets of Iron City, Ido tries to shield her from her mysterious history while her street-smart new friend Hugo (Keean Johnson) offers instead to help trigger her memories. But it is only when the deadly and corrupt forces that run the city come after Alita that she discovers a clue to her past – she has unique fighting abilities that those in power will stop at nothing to control. If she can stay out of their grasp, she could be the key to saving her friends, her family, and the world she's grown to love.

As a devoted member of the Alita Army, let's take this as another good sign of what's to come!

