James Cameron & Robert Rodriguez "Would Love To" Make Alita Sequel

Director Robert Rodriguez says he and James Cameron "always talk about" how much they would love to make Alita: Battle Angel 2.

There are a couple of fandoms that have been hanging out online, just keeping up everyone's spirits and not sending anyone any death threats when things don't go their way, and that would be the Alita Army. The fans would like a sequel to Alita: Battle Angel, a film with some abysmal timing above all else. The biggest thing is that it had the unfortunate luck to be released in 2019 when the box office brain rot was at its peak. And by "at its peak," we mean "a film that made $400 million on a budget of $200 million is considered a flop" peek. So that wasn't great, but it also got caught up in the early days of the Disney-Fox buyout. In fact, the buyout was completed about a month after Alita: Battle Angel hit screens. So, between the box office brain rot, the buyout, and the mediocre critical response, the film didn't stand a chance. However, the fandom has persisted, and they take every opportunity to politely ask for a sequel. Those manners are why journalists are more than happy to ask people like director Robert Rodriguez about a sequel to the film, and The Wrap did exactly that.

"Yeah, Jim [James Cameron] and I always talk about how we'd love to do another Alita," Rodriguez explained. "That studio [20th Century] was bought by another studio [Disney]. They're starting to make movies now. But that for a while, 20th Century wasn't making any of their movies. I think now you're seeing a few rolling out. We would love to."

It's true that things have really started to look up for 20th Century Studios. Avatar: The Way of Water was a massive hit, and even the direct-to-streaming films have started getting bigger and bigger. This fall, they are coming onto the awards scene with The Bikeriders, so all hope is certainly not lost for an Alita: Battle Angel 2. Keep calm and carry on Alita Army.

Alita: Battle Angel – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From visionary filmmakers James Cameron (Avatar) and Robert Rodriguez (Sin City) comes Alita: Battle Angel, an epic adventure of hope and empowerment. When Alita (Rosa Salazar) awakens with no memory of who she is in a future world, she does not recognize; she is taken in by Ido (Christoph Waltz), a compassionate doctor who realizes that somewhere in this abandoned cyborg shell is the heart and soul of a young woman with an extraordinary past. As Alita learns to navigate her new life and the treacherous streets of Iron City, Ido tries to shield her from her mysterious history while her street-smart new friend Hugo (Keean Johnson) offers instead to help trigger her memories. But it is only when the deadly and corrupt forces that run the city come after Alita that she discovers a clue to her past – she has unique fighting abilities that those in power will stop at nothing to control. If she can stay out of their grasp, she could be the key to saving her friends, her family, and the world she's grown to love.

Alita: Battle Angel, directed by Robert Rodriguez, stars Rosa Salazar, Eiza González, Jennifer Connelly, Michelle Rodriguez, Mahershala Ali, Christoph Waltz, and Jackie Earle Haley. It is out on digital and home release now.

