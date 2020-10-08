Alita: Battle Angel to Return to Theaters on October 30th

With more and more new releases getting delayed to 2021 and beyond, the domestic box office is living on re-releases right now. Most of the time, when you think about a re-release, you think of something from your childhood or a classic, like Hocus Pocus is currently the number two movie in the country, but a more recent release is not one you would expect. However, here we are, and this is kind of an interesting choice considering the many rumors and the devoted fanbase. Alita: Battle Angel became something of a cult hit within online after it's release in early 2019. The internet tried to pit the film against Captain Marvel even though there was plenty of room in the world for two movies with female leads.

It went on to do just over $400 million at the worldwide box office, which isn't the greatest on a rumored up to $200 million budget before marketing but not a flop either. Critically it landed right in the middle as well with a 61% average review on Rotten Tomatoes. Fans have been begging for a sequel, and just yesterday, Jai Courtney debunked a rumor about a sequel. Producer James Cameron took to social media to announce that Alita: Battle Angel would be back in theaters on October 30th.

This is good news for fans of the movie who would want to see it again and also for those begging for a sequel. If this re-release goes well, then that could send the definitive message to Disney and 20th Century Studios that this is a sequel worth investing in. That being said, seeing Alita: Battle Angel or any movie in theaters should be done with extreme caution considering the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. I'm going to throw out a personal suggestion to those that would like a safe alternative. If you gather up about 8-10 people, you can trust to follow the rules and buy seats in very specific locations; you can buy out entire theaters or the entire upper half of theaters for small amounts of money. This is how I saw The New Mutants and Tenet about as safely as I possibly could. Be safe out there, Alita Army, and I hope this re-release goes well for you.

Summary: A deactivated female cyborg is revived, but cannot remember anything of her past life and goes on a quest to find out who she is.

Alita: Battle Angel, directed by Robert Rodriguez, stars Rosa Salazar, Eiza González, Jennifer Connelly, Michelle Rodriguez, Mahershala Ali, Christoph Waltz, and Jackie Earle Haley. It is out on digital and home release now.