Masters Of The Universe Film Now Possibly Heading To Amazon

Another studio may be trying to get the long promised live-action Masters of the Universe film to life. Could it be Amazon?

Article Summary Amazon MGM in talks to revive long-awaited Masters of the Universe film.

Adam and Aaron Nee may helm the project, with Kyle Allen poised as He-Man.

Netflix passed on the film, now a potential collaboration with NBC Universal.

The franchise aims to win over fans since the original 1987 cult classic.

Masters of the Universe fans have been through the wringer regarding a new live-action film based around the property. Almost every studio in Hollywood has had a crack at it, and none of them have come to fruition. Now, yet another studio is going to try. Amazon MGM Studios is in talks to try their hand at cracking the story. Adam and Aaron Nee are still involved as the main creatives with the proposed film, which Netflix passed on over the summer. Kyle Allen ("A Haunting in Venice") is still expected to possibly star as He-Man as well. Variety had the report, which also stressed that this is not a done deal yet.

Finally, Live Action Masters Of The Universe

The Nee Brothers were also slated to direct the Masters of the Universe film when it was set up at Sony. Of course, this will not be the first time He-Man has been live-action, after being played by Dolph Lundgren in a 1987 film that fans despised but has found a cult following over the years. The Masters of the Universe film we got is…not great or kitschy fun, depending on who you ask, but nobody would say it is good. We need a true-to-the-story and look Me-Man film; for some reason, it is just one of those properties that cannot get out of its own way. It is expensive, it is a harrowing story to crack, and it has a rabid fanbase that can make it a failure based on one picture.

Could this be it? NBC Universal is also said to possibly be involved, as the rights are a complete cluster fuck to untangle. Hopefully, someone separates them and gets this to the fans, as they have been patiently waiting since 1987 for Masters of the Universe they can be proud of—more on this as it develops.

