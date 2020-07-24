Everything Coming To Amazon Prime In August

Amazon Prime Video will add new content in August focusing more on catalog titles than anything, with films like Rain Man, Top Gun, Inception, and Spider-Man 3 all joining the service next month. Newer films include Capone, Arkansas, and the big original film debut for this month, Chemical Hearts starring Lili Reinhart. Shows joining the service include the first seasons of shows like the Beverly Hillbillies, Californication, and Ice Road Truckers. And keep an eye out for a behind the scenes look at Amazon Prime Video series The Boys, dropping on August 28th. You can see the full list of what is coming down below.

Amazon Prime Video Adds: August 1- Film 3:10 To Yuma (2007)

Four Weddings And A Funeral (1994)

Inception (2010)

Margin Call (2011)

My Bloody Valentine (1981)

Rain Man (1988)

Rustlers' Rhapsody (1985)

Safe (2012)

Something's Gotta Give (2003)

Spare Parts (2015)

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Steel Magnolias (1989)

The Holiday (2006)

Top Gun (1986)

August 1 – TV Beverly Hillbillies: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

Beyond Scared Straight: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Bitchin' Rides: Season 1 (Motortrend)

Blood: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Californication: Season 1 (Showtime)

Chesapeake Shores: Season 1 (Hallmark Movies Now)

Dusty's Trail: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

Fifth Ward: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

Ice Road Truckers: Season 1 (HISTORY Vault)

Lego Jurassic World: Legend Of Isla Nublar: Season 1

Les Miserables: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Moveable Feast: Season 1 (PBS Living)

Riviera: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

The Berenstein Bears: Season 1 (PBS Kids)

The Teacher: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

August 3 Dora And The Lost City Of Gold (2019)

August 5 Arkansas (2020)

August 6 The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019)

August 7 Jessy & Nessy – Amazon Prime Original Series: Season 1B

August 10 Capone (2020)

Hard Night Falling (2019)

Lucky Day (2019)

August 14 Bernie The Dolphin 2 (2019)

Master (2017)

World's Toughest Race: Eco Challenge Fiji – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

August 18 The Cup (2012)

August 21 Chemical Hearts (2020) – Amazon Original Movie

Clifford – Amazon Original Series: Season 2B

August 22 The Legion (2020)

August 28 Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys – Amazon Prime Original Special

August 31 Primal (2019)

The Courier (2019)