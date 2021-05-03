New Star Wars Print Coming Tomorrow From Mondo and Mike Sutfin

Star Wars and Mondo always make for a beautiful pairing, and for this year's May The 4th, a new print will be available for all to try and get. Artist Mike Sutfin has created a gorgeous piece of the Mos Eisley spaceport from A New Hope. Titled "We Must Be Cautious," there will be four different versions of the print. The regular edition will be available for three days, starting tomorrow and running until 11:59 PM EST Friday. The Blue Sky Spaceport, Keyline, and MV-175 variants will all be on sale at the same time but will be limited. Each will run you $100. Check out the Star Wars goodness below.

Star Wars Mike Sutfin Print Details

"We would be remiss to let a May the Fourth / "Star Wars Day" pass without a new release, so we're excited to announce a poster in partnership with Acme Archives that's been two years in the making: "We Must Be Cautious" by the incredible Mike Sutfin. The regular edition of the print (a 12-color screenprint) will be a timed edition, starting at 11:00 AM CT on Tuesday, May 4, and ending at midnight on Friday, May 7. The variants of the piece will go on sale at the same time but are limited. All of these versions will be available on The Drop at 11:00 AM CT on Star Wars Day, May 4."

I always look forward to what Mondo offers for Star Wars fans on May The 4th, and this might be my favorite yet. Kudos to them for having a timed edition as well; that way, we all have a chance at this one. I miss out on so many of these; it is nice to get a win sometimes. You can order one for yourself and try for one of the variants right here tomorrow.