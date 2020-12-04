New An American Werwolf In London Steelbook Coming In February

An American Werewolf in London is getting a new Steelbook release. Arrow Video will put the horror classic back in stores with a new 4K scan in February, and the disc will be loaded with special features. Feature-length docs, the making of the film, behind the scenes of the film. Interviews, commentaries, and even a book of essays will be included in the package. While many of us have purchased this film many times, this may be one of the most comprehensive release so far. You can see the new An American Werewolf in London Steelbook below, as well as the full features list.

An American Werewolf In London Steelbook Features

Special Features and Technical Specs:

4K RESTORATION OF THE FILM, SUPERVISED BY JOHN LANDIS AND COMPLETED IN 2018

Original uncompressed 1.0 mono and optional 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio

Optional subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

New audio commentary by Beware the Moon filmmaker Paul Davis

Audio Commentary by actors David Naughton and Griffin Dunne

Mark of The Beast: The Legacy of the Universal Werewolf, newly produced, a feature-length documentary by filmmaker Daniel Griffith, featuring interviews with John Landis, David Naughton, Joe Dante, and more

An American Filmmaker in London, a newly filmed interview with John Landis in which he reflects on his time working in Britain and British cinema

I Think He's a Jew: The Werewolf's Secret, a new video essay by filmmaker Jon Spira (Elstree 1976) about how Landis' film explores Jewish identity

The Werewolf's Call, Corin Hardy, director of The Nun, chats with writer Simon Ward about their formative experiences with Landis' film.

Wares of the Wolf, a new featurette in which SFX artist Dan Martin and Tim Lawes of The Prop Store look at some of the original costumes and special effects artifacts from the film

Beware the Moon, Paul Davis' acclaimed, feature-length exploration of Landis' film, which boasts extensive cast and crew interviews

Making An American Werewolf in London, a short archival featurette on the film's production

An Interview with John Landis, a lengthy archival interview with the director about the film

Makeup Artist Rick Baker on An American Werewolf in London, the legendary make-up artist, discusses his work on the film

I Walked with a Werewolf, an archival interview with the make-up artist about Universal horror and its legacy of Wolfman films

Casting of the Hand, archival footage from Rick Baker's workshop as they cast David Naughton's hand

Outtakes

Original trailers, teasers, and radio spots

Extensive image gallery featuring over 200 stills, posters, and other ephemera

Limited edition booklet featuring writing by Craig Ian Mann and Simon Ward