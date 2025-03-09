Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: David Howard Thornton, Screamboat

Screamboat: New Poster With David Howard Thornton's Steamboat Willie

A new poster for Screamboat, the Steamboat Willie horror film starring David Howard Thornton, has a new poster. It hits theaters on April 25.

Article Summary Check out the new Screamboat poster featuring David Howard Thornton as the horror version of Steamboat Willie.

Screamboat is the latest horror twist on public domain characters from the producers of the Terrifier series.

Director Steven LaMorte and Thornton promise a thrilling mix of horror and comedy in Screamboat.

Hitting theaters on April 25, Screamboat offers a unique take amid the controversial horror trend.

Screamboat is the latest horror take on public domain characters. This one is a bit different, though, as it is from the producers of the Terrifier series and stars Art The Clown himself, David Howard Thornton, as Steamboat Willie. Also starring in the film are Allison Pittel (Stream), Amy Schumacher (The Mean One), Jesse Posey (Selena), Jesse Kove (Cobra Kai), Kailey Hyman (Terrifier 2), Rumi C Jean-Louis (Hightown), Jarlath Conroy (George A. Romero's Day of the Dead), and Charles Edwin Powell (The Exorcist III), with cameos from Tyler Posey (Teen Wolf), Brian Quinn (Impractical Jokers), and Joe DeRosa (Better Call Saul). It is directed by Steven LaMorte. Below is the poster for the film, revealed by Bloody Disgusting.

Screamboat Is The Only One Of These Worth Looking Forward To

"I'm thrilled to be working on 'Screamboat' with such a killer cast from horror legends to comedy icons," director Steven LaMorte said in a statement. "David Howard Thornton is bringing our mischievous and murderous take on Steamboat Willie to life like never before. I can't wait for audiences to laugh and scream with us onboard 'Screamboat'!" "I'm beyond excited to join this incredible cast and bring Steamboat Willie to life with a horror twist," Thornton added. "'Screamboat' is going to be a horrific and hilarious big screen thrill ride that fans won't want to miss."

I really hate these films, the ones that take children's characters and turn them into murderers. Screamboat sets itself apart because of the creatives involved, but most of these cheap, low-rent productions are gross and exist only to wink at the camera while making references they know people will recognize and point at the screen for. Some of the designs work, but seeing Winnie The Pooh or Mickey Mouse covered in blood and killing people is something I never will understand the appeal of.

Screamboat will play in theaters on April 25.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!