Amittyville Thanksgiving Might Finally Give Us A Turkey Day Fright

Amityville Thanksgiving is a new horror film coming out November 8th and looking to finally deliver us a real Turkey Day horror film. Starring Natalie Peri, Paul Faggione, Mark C Fullhardt, and Julie Ann Prescot, the film is directed by Will Collazo Jr. The trailer and poster for the film can be found below.

Amityville Thanksgiving Synopsis

"Jackie (Natalie Peri) and Danny (Paul Faggione) are spending the holiday week in therapy instead of at the dinner table. Their marriage has taken a turn for the worst, and they turn to what they believe to be their only option, Amityville Couples Counselor Frank Domonico (Mark C Fullhardt), a doctor with a hidden, sinister past. He recommends an isolated cabin retreat to save their family. But once alone together, the doctor's unorthodox approach starts to push the couple over the edge. Strange visitors, visions, and occult items haunt their stay, coming to peak on Thanksgiving Day. Little do they know that the doctor plans to end their sessions, as well as their lives, with a devilish dinner, and them as the main course!"

Well, never mind. This schlocky-looking indie film will probably not be the Thanksgiving horror film we have all wanted forever. I am sure that Amityville Thanksgiving will be entertaining to watch in…some way, but that we still do not have an awesome Thanksgiving slasher at this point. The promise that Eli Roth made to us with his Grindhouse trailer seems like it will never come to fruition. That is a shame; it has been at the top of my most wanted horror list for as long as I can remember at this point.

This kind of cheap horror film is not usually my jam, but hey, I will give it a shot. With that tagline, I have to. Amityville Thanksgiving is out on Amazon on November 8th.