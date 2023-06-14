Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: amy schumer, barbie, film, margot robbie

Amy Schumer on Her Departure from the Live-Action Barbie Movie

Amy Schumer is discussing the reason her Barbie movie didn't move forward, and why she's excited for the upcoming film with Margot Robbie.

There have been several conversations surrounding the always-recognizable Barbie brand being turned into a live-action franchise throughout the years – but more recently, there have been at least two prominent attempts. One, which is complete and slated to hit theaters this summer, and the other now-scrapped film, which would have starred Amy Schumer.

While both sound like highly entertaining options, Schumer is officially sharing why her version of the film didn't move further into production. Maybe one day, right?

Amy Schumer on Barbie's "Creative Differences" and Supporting the New Film

During a recent appearance on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live, the comedic actor was asked about her thoughts on the upcoming Barbie live-action film, where she tells the host, "They said I was too thin." Before then, more bluntly clarifying, "I can't wait to see the movie. I think it looks awesome. I think we said it was scheduling conflicts. That's what we said. But it really was just like, creative differences. But there's a new team behind it, and it looks like it's very feminist and cool, so I will be seeing this movie." You have to respect her honesty, right?

Obviously, scheduling conflicts weren't the real reason behind the star's departure, as she recently confirmed, and in a recent interview with actor and producer Margot Robbie, the current Barbie star revealed how she then became attached to the role, telling Vogue, "We, of course, would want to honor the 60-year legacy that this brand has," Robbie says to the magazine for their summer issue before adding, "But we have to acknowledge that there are a lot of people who aren't fans of Barbie. And, in fact, aren't just indifferent to Barbie. They actively hate Barbie. And have a real issue with Barbie. We need to find a way to acknowledge that."

The live-action adaptation of Barbie starring Robbie will finally hit theaters on July 21, 2023.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!