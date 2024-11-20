Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged:

Companion: 3 New High-Quality Images Have Been Released

Warner Bros. has released three high-quality images from Companion. The film will be released on January 10, 2025.

At the beginning of October, the teaser trailer for Companion was released, but it seemed to come out of nowhere. People didn't know what it was or what to expect, but it was pretty clear we were in for some really weird stuff because the people behind Barbarin were behind this, too. We still don't know much about the movie, but we have three high-quality images. A few people have also shared on socials that they saw an early cut of the film and, much like Barbarian, you want to go into this film knowing as little as possible. We don't have long before the movie is released in January, so we can hope the marketing doesn't give much away. If this seems like your jam, though, and you managed to go into Barbarian cold, maybe bow out of this one and wait until Companion is released in January.

Companion: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

New Line Cinema—the studio that brought you The Notebook—and the unhinged creators of Barbarian cordially invite you to experience a new kind of love story…

Written and directed by Drew Hancock (My Dead Ex, Suburgatory), Companion stars Sophie Thatcher (Yellowjackets, The Boogeyman), Jack Quaid (The Boys, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse), Lukas Gage (Smile 2, Dead Boy Detectives), Megan Suri (Never Have I Ever, It Lives Inside), Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows, Blue Beetle) and Rupert Friend (High Desert, Asteroid City). The film is produced by the filmmakers behind Barbarian—Raphael Margules, J.D. Lifshitz, Zach Cregger, and Roy Lee. The executive producers are Tracy Rosenblum and Jamie Buckner.

New Line Cinema presents A BoulderLight Pictures Production, In Association With Vertigo Entertainment/Subconscious: Companion. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, in theaters only nationwide on January 10, 2025, and internationally beginning on 8 January 2025.

