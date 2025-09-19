Posted in: Focus Features, Movies | Tagged: Anemone, daniel day lewis

Anemone: New Trailer Teases Daniel Day-Lewis's Performance

Focus Features released the second trailer for Anemone, which will premiere at the NYFF later this month and will be released in theaters in October.

Article Summary Focus Features unveils the second trailer for Anemone, starring Daniel Day-Lewis, out in October.

Daniel Day-Lewis returns to acting for his son Ronan Day-Lewis’s directorial debut and co-writes the script.

Anemone is set for its world premiere at the New York Film Festival before a limited theatrical release.

The new trailer keeps plot details under wraps but highlights the film’s powerful performances and cast.

When the first trailer and images for Anemone dropped, someone on X/Twitter pointed out how getting Daniel Day-Lewis in your directing debut might be the most powerful use of Hollywood nepotism we've ever seen, and they aren't wrong. Daniel coming out of a year-long acting hiatus, not retirement as he is specifically saying now, to star in your son, Ronan Day-Lewis's directing debut, and it's to a script they co-wrote together, is one hell of a power move. However, Daniel very much seems like the kind of person who wouldn't sign up to be in his kids' movie if he didn't believe in the quality of the film. Anemone is premiering at the New York Film Festival on September 28 before moving to a limited release on October 3rd and opening wide on October 15th. The second trailer recently dropped, and it's still not telling us much about the story or what is happening. However, there are a few names that will get people in theaters regardless, and Daniel is absolutely one of them. This movie could drop with a new trailer at all and would probably still do well. Tickets are currently on sale.

Anemone: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Three-time Oscar winner Daniel Day-Lewis roars back to the screen for his first role in eight years in this absorbing family drama directed by Ronan Day-Lewis about lives undone by seemingly irreconcilable legacies of political and personal violence. Co-written by father and son, the Northern England–set Anemone begins as a middle-aged man (Sean Bean) sets out from his suburban home on a journey into the woods, where he reconnects with his estranged hermit brother (Day-Lewis). Bonded by a mysterious, complicated past, the men share a fraught, if occasionally tender relationship—one that was forever altered by shattering events decades earlier. An emotional powerhouse, this directorial debut is assured in both small details and grand gestures as it charts the path toward familial redemption against all odds. In addition to its unflinching lead performances, Anemone features standout supporting work from Samantha Morton and Samuel Bottomley, and sensationally expressive widescreen cinematography by Ben Fordesman. A Focus Features release.

Anemone, directed by Ronan Day-Lewis, stars Daniel Day-Lewis, Sean Bean, and Samantha Morton. It was written by Daniel Day-Lewis and Ronan Day-Lewis, with Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner serving as producers and Daniel Day-Lewis and Brad Pitt serving as executive producers. Anemone will be released in theaters on October 3, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!