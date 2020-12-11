Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Confirmed by Marvel Studios

The third Ant-Man movie, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, has been announced by Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige at the Disney Investors livestream. Payton Reed, director of the first two movies, will be back to helm the sequel. Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lily, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer will be back as well. Kathryn Newton will join the cast as Cassie Lang, and Jonathan Majors will play Kang the Conqueror.

Let the fan speculation begin. There's no news about the plot yet, but with time-traveling villain Kang the Conqueror in the mix and the title "quantomania" in the title, it's probably going to involve the quantum realm again, and possibly time travel. Avengers: Endgame certainly opened that can of worms, and Marvel Studios are running whole-hog with it. It's probably all going to tie in with the other quantum stuff going on in Disney+ shows like WandaVision and Loki, as well as Spider-Man 3's rumoured plot involving multiple alternate universes and different version of heroes, as well as the next Doctor Strange movie, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania also sounds like its main cast is going to be a surrogate family having quantum adventures together. After all, Scott Lang's (Paul Rudd) daughter Cassie is now older, and in the comics, she's a member of the Young Avengers where she uses Pym particles to change her size just like Ant-Man does. Kathryn Newton will actually be the third actress to play Cassie since Abby Rider Fortson played Cassie as a young child in the first Ant-Man, and Emma Fuhrmann played a teenage Cassie in Avengers: Endgame after Scott was trapped in the Quantum realm for years. Kathryn Newton is in her early 20s, so she'll be presumably playing an adult Cassie who starts putting on a costume and shrinking into the Quantum realm with her dad. Jonathan Majors is an excellent and intense actor, so he's sure to bring some pathos to Kang the Conqueror, though with a name like "Kang," we thought the character was Korean, but hey, we get Jonathan Majors, fresh off his breakthrough work on HBO's Lovecraft Country.