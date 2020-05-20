New Trailer For Horror Film Antebellum Debuts To Tease August Release

A new trailer for horror film Antebellum just debuted online from Lionsgate. The film was moved off of its original release date of April 24th last month for obvious reasons by Lionsgate. It will now release on August 21st, another sign that studios are buying into theaters reopening towards the end of summer. Antebellum, by Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz, stars Janelle Monae, Marque Richardson II, Eric Lang, Jack Huston, Kiersey Clemons, Tongayi Chirisa, Gabourey Sidibe, Rob Aramayo, Lily Cowles and Jena Malone. Check out the new trailer below.

"Successful author Veronica Henley (Janelle Monáe) finds herself trapped in a horrifying reality and must uncover the mind-bending mystery before it's too late. ANTEBELLUM is a terrifying new thriller from the producer of the acclaimed films GET OUT and US, and groundbreaking directors Gerard Bush and Christoper Renz (Bush+Renz) – an exciting new voice in filmmaking."

For a couple of guys who come from commercials, they certainly seem to have created some old school style horror here. For sure, getting some Jordan Peele vibes off of this one, but the cast is excellent, and Monae is such a treasure that I will end up spending the whole film terrified for her safety. This one has massive breakout potential written all over it and should provide theaters with that jolt they will be looking for as they reopen. Antebellum was highly anticipated when announced, and now with a trailer like this one, look for it to shoot up the lists of most horror fans must-see lists. Horror is such a communal experience; it pains me to think that a film like this almost didn't get the chance to be seen with an audience. Hopefully, we stay on track, and that can happen on August 21st without any further delays.