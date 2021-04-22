Army Of The Dead Will Have Robot Zombies In It Says Zack Snyder

Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead is coming to Netflix on May 21st, and being honest, I think this one has some real potential. The film's trailer was bonkers and looks like one of the craziest heist films you are ever going to see. Snyder has a good eye for horror, which he proved with 2004's Dawn of the Dead, and with the cast, he assembled for this film, it should be on most radars for 2021. Starring Dave Bautista, Huma Qureshi, Ella Purnell, Tig Nataro, Ana de la Reguera, Omari Hardwick, Theo Rossi, and many more, he is now also teasing the appearance of…zombie robots in a new interview with Movie Web.

Army Of The Dead Sounds Completely Bonkers

"I had the idea from the beginning that these zombies were going to embody an evolution, that they were on their way to becoming something else, not stagnant like the zombies we're used to. It was a way to make them fresh while still delivering the zombie canon in some ways," Snyder explains. "I really wanted this sort of weird ambiguity to their origins – which, of course, we'll explore in the animated series. And without giving away too much…if you pay close attention, there's a number of zombies that are clearly not zombies."

Snyder continues, "You see normal zombies, and then you see some robot zombies. Are they monitors that the government has placed among the zombies to monitor them? Are they technology from the other world? What's happening there?"

Starring Matthias Schweighöfer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, Raúl Castillo, Michael Cassidy, and Garret Dillahunt, Army of the Dead will be on Netflix on May 21st, taking on robot zombies and who knows what else exactly.