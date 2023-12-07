Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged:

Producer Jon Landau Debunks Rumored Avatar 3 Title

Producer Jon Landau has debunked one of the rumored titles that is going around for Avatar 3. The film currently has a December 19, 2025 release date.

Article Summary Jon Landau clarifies 'The Seed Bearer' is not the title for Avatar 3.

Avatar 3, slated for a 2025 release, is deep in post-production.

The true title of Avatar 3 remains a mystery, with no reveals yet.

Fans may have to wait longer for details on the much-anticipated sequel.

2022 was a wild year for 20th Century Studios and Disney because after many years of delays and jokes, Avatar: The Way of Water was finally released in theaters. It made a ton of money and walked away with critical and commercial success. So any trepidation that we weren't going to get movies three through five was dashed on the rocks of Pandora the moment the box office crossed $1 billion. Avatar 3 is a little over two years away, and director James Cameron recently spoke about being deep in post-production. We don't know much about the film, and now we know even less. Back in 2019, a list of supposed titles for films two through five came out, and one of them was The Seed Bearer. That is the title a lot of people thought would be attached to movie number three, but producer Jon Landau has come in to shut that down. ComicBook.com got the chance to talk to Landau at an event for the new video game, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, and while he didn't tell us what the film is called, he did confirm that it isn't called The Seed Bearer. "I'm qualified to tell you that that is not the title for Avatar 3," Landau revealed. "That's what my Wikipedia page says? That is getting changed tonight!"

We are probably a ways away from learning anything definitive about this movie. Disney usually turns out pretty big for CinemaCon in April, but it's not common for studios to showcase big films for the following year at CinemaCon, so maybe not. We'll have to see, but people sitting on the edge of their seats for more information about Avatar 3 should probably sit back and get comfortable. You might be in for a bit of a wait, but if the reaction to the second film was anything to go by, Cameron will make the wait worth your while.

Avatar: The Way of Water was released on December 16, 2022. and streamed on Disney+ on June 7, 2023. Avatar 3 will be released on December 19, 2025.

