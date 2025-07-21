Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: Avatar: Fire and Ash

Avatar: Fire And Ash – First Poster, Trailer In Theaters This Weekend

20th Century released the first poster for Avatar: Fire and Ash, and the first trailer will be in theaters this weekend with the release of The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Article Summary Avatar: Fire and Ash debuts its first poster as anticipation for the third film in the franchise builds.

The first trailer will premiere exclusively in theaters with The Fantastic Four: First Steps this weekend.

The theater-only trailer strategy may fuel fan frustration and encourage leaks despite hopes for an official release soon.

With only three years since the last film, all eyes are on whether interest in Pandora remains strong.

Apparently, we are doing the theater-only trailer release again. Universal decided to go this route with The Odyssey, which won't be in theaters until next year, but Avatar: Fire and Ash will be here before the end of the year. The third movie out of five in director James Cameron's science fiction epic, this film is going to be a defining moment for the franchise, maybe even more so than the second film, but in different ways. However, if you're an Avatar fan, you'll have to see The Fantastic Four: First Steps this weekend because that is where the trailer will be. While the trailer will be in the theater only, 20th Century released the first poster. The caption says, "Meet Varang."

There is probably a decent amount of overlap between the two fandoms. However, still, this whole thing is becoming much more normal, and people's sense of FOMO and entitlement means they feel justified in leaking bad screen recordings. We should encourage people to put their phones away, not gatekeeping trailers of all things to theaters and making it feel like they aren't wrong for recording and posting them. Hopefully, the first trailer for Avatar: Fire and Ash won't be theater-only for too long because nothing good comes from someone's first impression being a shaky cell phone recording of a trailer.

Avatar: Fire and Ash will be a unique release for this franchise, much like the first and second films were. The first was, well, the first, and it made a massive impact. The second was something people had been waiting for over a decade, and it had that level of anticipation attached to it. This film, however, has a pretty reasonable amount of time, three years, between movies two and three. So are people going to be as interested in the world of Pandora without thirteen years of build-up? That will be the true test of this franchise and will help set the tone for movies four and five.

Avatar: Fire and Ash, directed by James Cameron, stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Sigourney Weaver, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, Matt Gerald, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Jemaine Clement, Britain Dalton, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Jack Champion, Bailey Bass, Filip Geljo, Duane Evans, Jr., David Thewlis, and Oona Chaplin. It will be released in theaters on December 19, 2025, and is the third movie of five in the series.

