Avatar: Fire and Ash – Mick Scoresby's "Destructive" Motivations

Mick Scoresby (Brendan Cowell) lost the fight and his arm in the last film, so now, in Avatar: Fire and Ash, "this time it's personal. It's destructive."

Article Summary Mick Scoresby returns in Avatar: Fire and Ash driven by revenge after losing his arm in The Way of Water.

Brendan Cowell reveals Scoresby's motivations have shifted from greed to personal vendetta and destruction.

Director James Cameron and Cowell promise a more violent and unpredictable Scoresby in the new sequel.

Avatar: Fire and Ash explores human and Na'vi tensions as the franchise moves forward post-The Way of Water.

The year-long run of articles for Avatar: Fire and Ash over at Empire continues. There are a lot of people in these movies, so it makes sense that there is enough material here to tease something new every month. This month, we're heading back to the humans from this world, specifically, Mick Scoresby, played by Brendan Cowell. If you don't specifically remember who that is, it's the guy who was basically a whaler who got his arm lopped off and thrown into the ocean. He survived, and he's still around, but, according to Cowell, before he was guided by greed, now he's guided by revenge and rage.

"What Jim [Cameron, director] and I talked about for Scoresby in this film is how he arrived as this wind-in-the-hair cowboy-of-the-seas in the last one, out to make some bank, have some laughs. He's not in it for the wind, the hair, the laughs, or the money this time," Cowell said. "He lost his last fight, he knows there's this generational, ancestral hatred towards him, and so this time it's personal. It's destructive. And in terms of what he wants to do, it's probably a little more violent, too."

Cowell continued, "We've all been there, right? An arm down, a few pissed-off Tulkun up! But don't underestimate that Scoresby may use his loss and turn it into a superpower." In the new image that Empire shared, it appears that Scoresby has replaced his human arm with a mechanical one, and we all know that nothing bad happens when humans start replacing their limbs with mechanical parts in science fiction movies. Avatar: Fire and Ash will be here before we know it, and this will be another turning point for this franchise. They no longer have the cultural zeitgeist moment of this sequel, finally making it to theaters after so many years. People are very interested in returning to Pandora after a very long wait, judging by the box office returns of The Way of Water, but will they be interested in returning when the wait is a couple of years? We'll see, either way, we still have three more of these.

Avatar: Fire and Ash: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

With Avatar: Fire and Ash, James Cameron takes audiences back to Pandora in an immersive new adventure with Marine turned Na'vi leader Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Na'vi warrior Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and the Sully family. The film, which has a screenplay by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver, and a story by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver & Josh Friedman & Shane Salerno, also stars Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Oona Chaplin, Cliff Curtis, Britain Dalton, Trinity Bliss, Jack Champion, Bailey Bass and Kate Winslet. Avatar: Fire and Ash will be released in theaters on December 19, 2025.

