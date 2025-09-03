Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Disney, Movies | Tagged: Avatar: The Way Of Water, Avatar: The Way of Water Re-release, james cameron

Avatar: The Way Of Water 3D Re-Release Trailer And Poster Released

20th Century released a "back in theaters" trailer and poster for the October week-long 3D re-release of Avatar: The Way of Water.

Article Summary Avatar: The Way of Water returns to theaters for a special 3D re-release, running for one week starting October 3rd.

20th Century Studios has debuted a new “back in theaters” trailer and poster to promote the limited engagement.

The re-release aims to build excitement for Avatar: Fire and Ash, the upcoming third film slated for later this year.

Tickets are not on sale yet, but fans will have plenty of chances to catch the film during the week-long run.

More proof that the re-release market has become a fundamental part of the theatrical market. We've known that the 3D re-release of Avatar: The Way of Water would be coming out for a little while now in order to build up hype for the third film, Avatar: Fire and Ash, which will be released later this year. It's not a terrible idea to precede the previous entry in a series again right before the new entry comes out, and doubly so when you really need to watch the previous entries to know what's happening. Tickets aren't on sale just yet, but this isn't a one or two-day engagement; it will be in theaters for a week starting October 3rd, so you probably don't need to sit and hit refresh to get a ticket. Double so if you're willing to go on a weekday. 20th Century did release a "back in theaters" trailer and poster hyping up the re-release.

Avatar: The Way of Water – Summary, Cast List

Avatar: The Way of Water reaches new heights and explores undiscovered depths as James Cameron returns to the world of Pandora in this emotionally packed action-adventure. Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water launches the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure. All of this against the backdrop of the breathtaking seascapes of Pandora, where audiences are introduced to new Na'vi cultures and a range of exotic sea creatures.

Nominated for numerous Academy Awards®, including best picture, Avatar: The Way of Water became the third highest-grossing film of all time worldwide and set a new benchmark for visual effects. Produced by Cameron and his longtime partner Jon Landau, the 20th Century Studios-Lightstorm Entertainment production stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, and Kate Winslet. Joining the illustrious adult cast are talented newcomers Britain Dalton, Jamie Flatters, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Bailey Bass, and Jack Champion. The screenplay is by Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver, with story by Cameron & Jaffa & Silver & Josh Friedman & Shane Salerno. David Valdes and Richard Baneham serve as the film's executive producers.

