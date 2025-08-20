Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: HIM

HIM: Universal Released A New Poster, And Like The Others, It Rules

Universal released another new poster for HIM now that the release date is a month out, and much like the other four posters, it rules.

Article Summary Universal drops a bold new poster for Jordan Peele's upcoming horror thriller, HIM, out September 19.

The film's marketing campaign remains minimal, yet every poster released so far has truly impressed.

Jordan Peele's track record, including the sleeper hit Nope, sets high expectations for HIM's box office.

Universal seeks another win after mixed results with recent releases, betting big on Peele's latest movie.

Maybe we need to stop saying that studios release ugly posters 85% of the time because the stuff coming out in the last couple of weeks has all been so good. HIM was good right out of the gate from the moment we saw the stan3 pin bdee on the floor at CinemaCon and had no idea what this new Jordan Peele movie was about. The film is officially one month away from its September 19th release date, and Universal hasn't put a ton of work into this one yet in terms of marketing, but we did get another really awesome poster. No idea why, NOPE went on to earn just over $170 million at the worldwide box office and is one of those films that only got more popular as time went by. So they know Peele can sell one hell of a weird movie if he wants to, so why are we so quiet on this one

In terms of box office, they have been all over the place Jurassic World Rebirth has grossed over $800 million at the worldwide box office, the How to Train Your Dragon remake brought in a sweet $625 million, but while those two did well, several more have not, several (Wolf Mna, Drop, The Woman in the Yard, M3GAN 2.0) of which came from Blumhouse specifically, and thus far, people aren't turning out for Nobody 2. So they could use a winner from one of the best writer/director combos out there.

HIM: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

What would you sacrifice to become the greatest of all time?

From Oscar® winner Jordan Peele and Monkeypaw Productions, producers of the landmark horror films Get Out, Us, Candyman and Nope, comes a chilling journey into the inner sanctum of fame, idolatry and the pursuit of excellence at any cost, featuring an electrifying dramatic performance from Marlon Wayans (Air, Respect).

HIM stars former college wide-receiver Tyriq Withers (Atlanta, the upcoming I Know What You Did Last Summer) as Cameron Cade, a rising-star quarterback who has devoted his life, and identity, to football. On the eve of professional football's annual scouting Combine, Cam is attacked by an unhinged fan and suffers a potentially career-ending brain trauma.

Just when all seems lost, Cam receives a lifeline when his hero, Isaiah White (Marlon Wayans), a legendary eight-time Championship quarterback and cultural megastar, offers to train Cam at Isaiah's isolated compound that he shares with his celebrity influencer wife, Elsie White (Julia Fox; Uncut Gems, No Sudden Move). But as Cam's training accelerates, Isaiah's charisma begins to curdle into something darker, sending his protégé down a disorienting rabbit hole that may cost him more than he ever bargained for.

The film features a dynamic supporting cast including alternative comedy legend Tim Heidecker (First Time Female Director, Us) and Australian comic Jim Jefferies (The Jim Jefferies Show), plus MMA heavyweight fighter Maurice Greene and hip hop phenoms Guapdad 4000 and Grammy nominee Tierra Whack, all three in their feature film debuts.

HIM is directed by Justin Tipping (Kicks) from an acclaimed Black List screenplay by Zack Akers & Skip Bronkie (creators of the sci-fi crime series Limetown) and by Justin Tipping. The film is produced by Ian Cooper (Nope, Us), Jordan Peele (Candyman, BlacKkKlansman), Win Rosenfeld (Candyman, Lovecraft Country) and Jamal M. Watson (Hala, Sprinter) for Monkeypaw Productions and is executive produced by David Kern and Monkeypaw's Kate Oh. HIM will be released in theaters on September 19,

