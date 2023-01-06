Avatar: The Way of Water Is Profitable So Prepare For 3 More Sequels

When it was time for Avatar: The Way of Water to come out, there was concern that it wouldn't make a ton of money. Maybe not that it was going to flop, but perhaps it was going to have a hard time breaking even or even getting into the green because the budget for these movies is so massive that it would be hard for any film to try and hit those numbers. Director James Cameron was even realistic about it, saying that he could rework the third film to wrap everything up so there wouldn't be any cliffhanger should it appear that there wasn't enough demand for these movies. It looks like there is plenty of demand if the box office is anything to go by, or at least there is enough of a demand that Cameron is going to make three more movies instead of one. He was on HBO's Who's Talking to Chris Wallace? (via The Hollywood Reporter) and revealed that the film is looking to cross the line to get into the green soon, so we're getting three more movies.

"It looks like just with the momentum that the film has now that will easily pass our break even in the next few days, so it looks like I can't wiggle out of this; I'm gonna have to do these other these other sequels," Cameron said (with presumably some feigned reluctance, given his obvious dedication and enthusiasm for his franchise). "I know what I'm going to be doing the next six or seven years. The point is we're going to be okay. I'm sure that we'll have a discussion soon with with the top folks at Disney about the game plan going forward for Avatar 3, which is already in the can – we've already captured and photographed the whole film so we're in extended post-production, to do all that CG magic. And then Avatar 4 and 5 are both written. We even have some of 4 in the can. We've begun a franchise at this point. We've begun a saga that can now play out over multiple films."

There were rumors that the film would need to make $2 billion at the box office just to get out of the red, but Cameron has said that number wasn't accurate and "to clarify, I never actually gave it a number. I said it would has to be among the highest-grossing films in history, and somebody else applied that number, and it got picked up. The number is actually less." We have to wonder how much "actually less" is in terms of these numbers, but fans of these movies have three more films to look forward to, and you won't have to wait over a decade for the next one. Avatar 3 is reportedly in post-production and has a December 20, 2024, release date.

