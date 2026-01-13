Posted in: Marvel, Marvel Studios, Movies, TV | Tagged: avengers: doomsday

Avengers: Doomsday – The Wakandans And Fantastic Four Teaser Released

The Wakandans and Fantastic Four are the focus of the next Avengers: Doomsday teaser trailer, though Namor and the Atlanteans are featured as well.

Article Summary Marvel releases new Avengers: Doomsday teaser featuring the Wakandans, Fantastic Four, and Namor.

Shuri returns as Black Panther, with M'Baku now leading Wakanda and Ben Grimm teased for the Fantastic Four.

Teaser hints at big storylines and ongoing impact of Wakanda Forever on the MCU's future direction.

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo urge fans to watch for clues as the Doomsday Clock counts down to release.

The next teaser trailer [or not] for Avengers: Doomsday has been released into the wild, and we are finally focusing on some characters that got the spotlight in a post-Endgame world. The future of Wakanda has always been a bit weird ever since Chadwick Boseman passed away, and a lot of people weren't entirely thrilled about all of the creative decisions that were made in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. However, it does appear that the events of that film will continue to have an impact on the greater MCU.

This teaser shows us Shuri (Letitia Wright) still in her Black Panther armor, M'Baku (Winston Duke) as the King of Wakanda. Namor (Tenoch Huerta Mejía) and the Atlanteans, and the teaser ends with a shot of Ben Grimm (Ebon Moss-Bachrach). The text declares only that the Wakandans and the Fantastic Four will return, which is interesting, and this teaser is the first one that doesn't look like it could have been released pre-pandemic. Avengers: Doomsday directors Joe and Anthony Russo took to Instagram to tell us, "What you've been watching for the last four weeks… are not teasers. Or trailers. They are stories. They are clues… Pay attention." All right, Benoit Blanc. Marvel also officially launched a Doomsday Clock, which is quite literally counting down the next eleven months until the release date.

Also, Namor is coming for your woman, Reed.

Is Avengers: Doomsday Taking Steps Back Instead Of Forward?

Over the summer of 2024, word came that Marvel and Disney were courting Anthony and Joe Russo to return and direct the next two Avengers films. It made sense in a way; they were coming off a year that didn't exactly go to plan, and no doubt they wanted to go with what they thought would be the safest option. It turned out that the reports were spot on, and in July 2024, they were announced as the directors at San Diego Comic-Con. That was also where we learned that Robert Downey Jr. would be coming back as Doctor Doom, and it became very clear that Marvel was playing it safe by returning to what worked the first time.

At the end of March, over the course of five and a half hours, Marvel announced a large portion of the Avengers: Doomsday cast, which includes, along with already confirmed Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Vanessa Kirby, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, Wyatt Russell, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Simu Liu, Florence Pugh, Kelsey Grammer, Lewis Pullman, Danny Ramirez, Joseph Quinn, David Harbour, Winston Duke, Hannah John-Kamen, Tom Hiddleston, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, Channing Tatum, and Pedro Pascal. The inclusion of previous X-Men characters is more proof that Marvel is taking steps back instead of forward. The stream was also an announcement that the film had entered production. Avengers: Doomsday will be released in theaters on December 18, 2026. Avengers: Secret Wars is set to be released on December 17, 2027.

