A Minecraft Movie Director Explains the Choice Behind the Film's Foes

The director of Warner Bros.' A Minecraft Movie reveals why he chose the film's antagonists and what they bring to the table.

Article Summary Director Jared Hess explains choosing Piglins as villains in the hit Minecraft movie.

Piglins embody Minecraft’s uniqueness with a mix of menace and humor, says Hess.

Minecraft Movie sets box office records with its massive $157M debut weekend.

Fans anticipate sequels as Hess expresses passion for Minecraft’s quirky world.

A Minecraft Movie has quickly become a massive hit with longtime fans and unfamiliar audiences, so director Jared Hess is understandably basking in the glow of its success. Now, during a recent chat with GamesRadar+ discussing the film's production, future opportunities, and more, Hess took the time to elaborate on his decision to spotlight the Nether and its gold-obsessed Piglins as the first film's central antagonists. Hess explains to the outlet, "I'm obsessed with the Piglins. I think they're super gnarly and funny and gross and strange, and I love their weird barbarian culture. They're cannibals. They're obsessed with gold, and I just thought that they would be such fun villains, but they've also got a unique story."

For Hess, the Piglins—and the fiery Nether they call home—embody what's "super unique about the game," alongside creepers and other iconic mobs. Throughout the wacky adventure, their bizarre mix of menace and humor drives the film's conflict, pitting Jack Black's Steve and Jason Momoa's Garrett against a horde of grunting, gold-hoarding foes. Thankfully, a potential sequel still has several avenues worth pursuing if (or more likely when) Warner Bros. decides to move forward with a sequel to A Minecraft Movie.

A Minecraft Movie Box Breaks Box Office Records

As of now, video game movies are enjoying a golden era, with titles like The Last of Us, Sonic the Hedgehog 3, and Fallout winning over critics and audiences alike. A Minecraft Movie raises the bar even higher, raking in $157 million domestically on its opening weekend—the biggest debut ever for a video game adaptation to date. Its global total soared past $550 million, reminding the world of the pull of Minecraft's 300 million players and its universal appeal.

With that in mind, Hess's passion for Minecraft's oddities has clearly paid off. And given the film's record-breaking run and a director who's clearly smitten with its world, fans are already wondering what's next. The Piglins may have lost the gold this time, but they've won a permanent spot in Minecraft movie lore.

The Warner Bros. film A Minecraft Movie is in theaters everywhere.

