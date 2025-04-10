Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: avengers: doomsday

Avengers: Doomsday – Tom Hiddleston On Returning Yet Again

It was recently announced that Tom Hiddleston would be reprising his role as Loki in Avengers: Doomsday, and he's "very, very excited."

When the chairs slowly passed by and started to reveal the cast of Avengers: Doomsday, some names weren't surprising at all, like The Fantastic Four and our new Captain America and Falcon. Then there were others that a lot of people didn't see coming. Some of those names probably included the many original X-Men returning cast members, but one surprising MCU star returning for another round was Tom Hiddleston.

We have thought Hiddleston was out of the MCU several times since Loki loves to fake a death scene and all of that. However, the last time we saw him, he was settling into a new and very important role where it seemed like he might be hanging out indefinitely. If that was the end for Loki, if protecting the Multiverse by becoming the new Keeper of Time was the glorious purpose he'd been seeking since the beginning, then it would have been a good end for a character seeking meaning and purpose for as long as we have known him. However, Hiddleston is back yet again, but with a cast as large (and in charge) as Avengers: Doomsday is and with variant/multiverse shenanigans, we don't even know how much Loki will be in the movie or what version. Hiddleston was asked by interviewer Max Balegde (via CinemaBlend) about the announcement, and Hiddleston responded with enthusiasm, which we had seen from him since the beginning.

"Very, very excited!" Hiddleston replied. "It's really remarkable that I can talk about it because I'm mostly in a position of knowing and not being able to say anything! It's strange; you have to be just very disciplined about carrying this secret around, but it's been an extraordinary chapter of my life playing Loki, and it's not over yet."

Is Avengers: Doomsday Taking Steps Back Instead Of Forward?

Over the summer, word came that Marvel and Disney were courting Anthony and Joe Russo to return and direct the next two Avengers films. It made sense in a way; they were coming off a year that didn't exactly go to plan, and no doubt they wanted to go with what they thought would be the safest option. It turned out that the reports were spot on and they were announced as the directors at San Diego Comic-Con. That was also where we learned that Robert Downey Jr. would be coming back as Doctor Doom, and it became very clear that Marvel was playing it safe by returning to what worked the first time. In December 2024, it was announced that Chris Evans would reportedly have some sort of role in the film as well, but it was unclear what kind of role he would have. A few days later, it was also reported that Hayley Atwell was in talks to return.

At the end of March, over the course of five and a half hours, Marvel announced a large portion of the Avengers: Doomsday cast, which includes, along with already confirmed Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Vanessa Kirby, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, Wyatt Russell, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Simu Liu, Florence Pugh, Kelsey Grammer, Lewis Pullman, Danny Ramirez, Joseph Quinn, David Harbour, Winston Duke, Hannah John-Kamen, Tom Hiddleston, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, Channing Tatum, and Pedro Pascal. The inclusion of previous X-Men characters is more proof that Marvel is taking steps back instead of forward. The stream was also an announcement that the film had entered production. Avengers: Doomsday will be released in theaters on May 1, 2026. Avengers: Secret Wars is set to be released on May 7, 2027.

