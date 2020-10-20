Bob Gale On Back To The Future 4: "We Won't Prostitute Our Kids

Back To The Future writer Bob Gale is never one to mince words. The original trilogy of films, about to be released onto 4K Blu-ray, are iconic and untouchable as far as quality and their place in cinematic history. So naturally, people talk all the time about a fourth one being made. I do not know why we are so obsessed with bringing franchises like this back after so long away. And it turns out, neither does Bob Gale. Talking to Collider, he had this to say about a fourth Back To The Future film. It echoes how most feel.

We Don't Need A Back To The Future 4. Ever.

"We told a complete story with the trilogy. If we went back and made another one, we'd have Michael J. Fox, who will be sixty next year, and he has Parkinson's Disease. Do we want to see Marty McFly at age sixty with Parkinson's Disease? Did we want to see him at age fifty with Parkinson's Disease? I would say, 'No, you don't want to see that.' And you don't want to see Back to the Future without Michael J. Fox. People say, 'Well, do it with somebody else.' Really? Who are you going to get? All you're gonna do is beg comparisons to the originals, and you're not going to match up. And we've seen this repeatedly with sequels that go back to the well after many, many years, and they go 'Ah, well, The Phantom Menace, maybe my life would have been better if I hadn't seen it.' There are a lot of extra sequels like that. We didn't want to be those guys who did a movie that was basically a money grab. Universal says to us, 'You'd guys would make a whole lot of money,' but we're like, 'Well, we've already made a whole lot of money with these movies, and we like them just the way they are. And as proud parents, we're not going to sell our kids into prostitution.'"

Thank god, someone with some sense. Not every franchise is supposed to continue everyone. Sometimes, we can leave good things alone and just enjoy them as they are. This is one of those times; for every reason, he lays out up there. I couldn't have said it better myself.