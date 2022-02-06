Barbara Crampton Talks Being Resilient and the New Film Alone With You

Jason chats with horror royalty Barbara Crampton about the new film in which she features heavily, Alone with You, which comes to theaters February 4, and On-Demand, Digital and DVD on February 8, 2022. The film stars Emily Bennett, Emma Myles, Dora Madison, and Ms. Crampton and was co-written and co-directed by lead Bennett and Justin Brooks. Say the producers:

Charlie wants tonight to be perfect. After a tumultuous first year, she and Simone plan to spend

a romantic anniversary night together in their Brooklyn apartment. But after a traumatic call with

her estranged and homophobic mother, Charlie realizes she's locked in her apartment and she's

not alone. As the night progresses and Simone doesn't return, Charlie slips in and out of memories as she

fights to keep her grip on reality. But when a woman's voice in the wall starts taunting Charlie, the

darkness closes in. Charlie realizes her only hope is to cling to the truth, or be swallowed up by

the evil trying to overtake her and drive her completely mad.

The actor chats about the making of Alone With You at the start of the pandemic ("When we were all wiping down our lettuce") and how to call on her own healthy relationships to craft the role of a mother in the toxic relationship seen in the film. She also talks about working actors, "working stiff actors," her recent moves into producing, and the wisdom of her one-time TV husband, John Delancey.

