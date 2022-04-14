Barbie: Hari Nef Joins The Cast Of The Greta Gerwig Film

Barbie's impressive cast keeps growing as Hari Nef (And Just Like That…) has hopped aboard. Just a couple days ago, when filming began, it was announced that Will Ferrell has joined the cast as the CEO of a toy company. He joins Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, Emma Mackey, Alexandra Shipp, America Ferrera, and Kate McKinnon in one of the best casts any production could ever hope for. Greta Gerwig is directing, from a script by herself and Noah Baumbach. There is no word on any kind of release date for the film yet, as filming just started, but it is a safe bet we will see it before the end of the year or in 2023. Variety had the news of Nef's casting.

Barbie May Be The Best IP Film Of All-Time

Robbie is producing the film under her LuckyChap Entertainment production banner along with LuckyChap's Tom Ackerley. Robbie Brenner also will produce through Mattel, as will David Heyman via Heyday Films. LuckyChap's Josey McNamara and Mattel's Ynon Kreiz are executive producers. Mattel could never have dreamed that they would ever lure this kind of talent both behind and in front of the camera for Barbie, but here we are. Here is exactly what Robbie said about the film in a Vogue interview not too long ago: "But with that come a lot of exciting ways to attack it," she explained. "People generally hear 'Barbie' and think, 'I know what that movie is going to be,' and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they're like, 'Oh, well, maybe I don't…'"

You said it. Think about how positive a film this will be for young girls and women to watch now, instead of basically a glorified toy commercial. This is a reason to be excited about this film, and I think a lot of people will be now. Hell, I know film nerds that have this at the top of their must-see list now. Who would have thought?