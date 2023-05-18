Barbie: John Cena Shot His Cameo Appearance While Filming Fast X Fast X star John Cena says that his cameo appearance in Barbie was a "happy accident" because the two projects were filming across the street from one another.

The cast for Barbie is packed with absolutely incredible people, and every day it seems like a new name sneaks onto that cast list. The marketing has already entered full-blown meme mode, and the movie is still more than two months away. While we're still waiting for people to really start talking about it, some of the cast have movies coming out soon, so they are making the rounds. John Cena is one of the cast members making the rounds. It is for Fast X. It turns out that it can be partially credited for Cena's cameo appearance in Barbie because the two films were shooting simultaneously. Cena tracked Margot Robbie down and essentially said he would do anything they asked for a spot in the movie. Cena explained how it all happened during a recent appearance on The Today Show (via IndieWire).

"It was a happy accident," Cena explained. "I haven't worked with Margot before. We literally randomly ran into each other as friends. 'Fast X' was filming across the street from 'Barbie.' And [she asked], 'Why don't you do "Barbie"?' I said, 'I've been trying!' And Margot makes a lot of the decisions for that, and I said, 'Well, I'll do whatever you need.'"

The comment about not working with her before is weird since they were in a movie together with The Suicide Squad, but their characters are only on screen together very briefly, so there is a chance that they were never on set together at the same time. In the scenes they were together, they could have been doubles for either Robbie or Cena on that day. Either way, it was a weird thing to say with your whole chest. Anyway, Cena compared the two films, specifically how good the cast lists of Barbie and Fast X are.

"I think 'Barbie' and 'Fast X' share a lot of parallels," Cena added. "Their cast list is amazing. The 'Barbie' cast list is amazing. The 'Fast X' cast list is amazing. It was a chance maybe to [say], 'Hey, would you guys be willing to have me if I could do something?'"

Barbie: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken.

From Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig (Little Women, Lady Bird) comes Barbie, starring Oscar-nominees Margot Robbie (Bombshell, I, Tonya) and Ryan Gosling (La La Land, Half Nelson) as Barbie and Ken, alongside America Ferrera (End of Watch, the How to Train Your Dragon films), Kate McKinnon (Bombshell, Yesterday), Michael Cera (Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Juno), Ariana Greenblatt (Avengers: Infinity War, 65), Issa Rae (The Photograph, Insecure), Rhea Perlman (I'll See You in My Dreams, Matilda), and Will Ferrell (the Anchorman films, Talladega Nights). The film also stars Ana Cruz Kayne (Little Women), Emma Mackey (Emily, Sex Education), Hari Nef (Assassination Nation, Transparent), Alexandra Shipp (the X-Men films), Kingsley Ben-Adir (One Night in Miami, Peaky Blinders), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Ncuti Gatwa (Sex Education), Scott Evans (Grace and Frankie), Jamie Demetriou (Cruella), Connor Swindells (Sex Education, Emma), Sharon Rooney (Dumbo, Jerk), Nicola Coughlan (Bridgerton, Derry Girls), Ritu Arya (The Umbrella Academy), Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren (The Queen). Gerwig directed Barbie from a screenplay by Gerwig & Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story, The Squid and the Whale), based on Barbie by Mattel. The film's producers are Oscar nominee David Heyman (Marriage Story, Gravity), Robbie, Tom Ackerley, and Robbie Brenner, with Michael Sharp, Josey McNamara, Ynon Kreiz, Courtenay Valenti, Toby Emmerich, and Cate Adams serving as executive producers. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures and released in theaters only nationwide on July 21, 2023, and beginning internationally on July 19, 2023.