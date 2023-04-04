Barbie Trailer & 25 New Posters Beach You Off Ahead Of July Open The gods smiled on us this afternoon as a slew of posters and a new trailer for Barbie were released by Waner Bros. Discovery. It is out on July 21st.

Barbie enthusiasts are in shock right now, as WB has finally started their push for this summer's epic adventure starring (deep breath) Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell, Helen Mirren, Ana Cruz Kayne, Ritu Arya, Nicola Coughlan, Dua Lipa, Emma Mackey, Kate McKinnon, Hari Nef, Issa Rae, Sharon Rooney, Alexandra Shipp, Emerald Fennell, Michael Cera, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Scott Evans, Ncuti Gatwa, Simu Liu, America Ferrera, Ariana Greenblatt, Rhea Perlman, John Cena, and Marisa Abela. It is directed by Greta Gerwig from a screenplay by Gerwig and Noah Baumbach. Below you can see the new teaser for the film, giving us more hints as to what exactly we are getting here, and a ton of posters that also offer some clues.

I Think I Figured Barbie Out…

"To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken. Gerwig directed "Barbie" from a screenplay by Gerwig & Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach ("Marriage Story," "The Squid and the Whale"), based on Barbie by Mattel. The film's producers are Oscar nominee David Heyman ("Marriage Story," "Gravity"), Robbie, Tom Ackerley, and Robbie Brenner, with Michael Sharp, Josey McNamara, Ynon Kreiz, Courtenay Valenti, Toby Emmerich, and Cate Adams serving as executive producers. Gerwig's creative team behind the camera included Oscar-nominated director of photography Rodrigo Prieto ("The Irishman," "Silence," "Brokeback Mountain"), six-time Oscar-nominated production designer Sarah Greenwood ("Beauty and the Beast," "Anna Karenina"), editor Nick Houy ("Little Women," "Lady Bird"), Oscar-winning costume designer Jacqueline Durran ("Little Women," "Anna Karenina"), visual effects supervisor Glen Pratt ("Paddington 2," "Beauty and the Beast"), music supervisor George Drakoulias ("White Noise," "Marriage Story") and Oscar-winning composer Alexandre Desplat ("The Shape of Water," "The Grand Budapest Hotel")."

Now that we know that Ferrara and Greenblatt are playing humans, I think some Lego Movie-style shenanigans are going on. I think the Barbie and Ken dolls are being played with by those two, and Margot Robbie, or Barbie-Prime if you will, becomes self-aware and tries fleeing to the real world, with Ken-Prime, played by Ryan Gosling, trying to go with her. It also looks like Liu's Ken is his main rival, in love with Robbie-Barbie.

Or am I completely wrong? We will find out when the film opens on July 21st. I cannot wait.