Barbie Star Margot Robbie: "Whatever You're Thinking, It's Not That."

If you were to think about a project that would have Hollywood buzzing and people excited, you probably wouldn't think of Barbie, yet here we are. It's a project that has been in varying forms of development hell for many years and has gone through several stars. Back in January 2019, it was announced that Margot Robbie and her production company LuckyChap would be taking on the project. In July 2019, they brought on Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach to write, with Gerwig possibly directing.

We haven't heard anything about the project in a while, but The Hollywood Reporter recently spoke with Robbie, and her producing partners at LuckyChap, Tom Ackerley and Josey Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara, about their award buzzing movie Promising Young Women but they also talked about bringing projects like Barbie to life. Robbie spoke about how you have an idea of what the movie will be based on the name and the star, but it's their goal to do something different.

Something like Barbie where the IP, the name itself, people immediately have an idea of, "Oh, Margot is playing Barbie, I know what that is," but our goal is to be like, "Whatever you're thinking, we're going to give you something totally different — the thing you didn't know you wanted."

She went on to agree that Gerwig and Baumbach will be subverting the very idea of a Barbie movie simply by being attached to the project.

Yes. Now, can we truly honor the IP and the fan base and also surprise people? Because if we can do all that and provoke a thoughtful conversation, then we're really firing on all cylinders.

McNamara compared Barbie to their Everest when asked about what future projects have them excited and how exciting they are to get into it.

And then Barbie, which is kind of our Everest. As Margot said, you think you know what that movie is with Margot as Barbie, but Greta and Noah have subverted it, and we can't wait to get into that one.

When asked if they could share anything about the premise, the trio remained tight-lipped, but Robbie did say that "Whatever you're thinking, it's not that." Barbie as a brand is already doing something really interesting with their vlogs and exploring some really serious subjects like systematic racism. So maybe it wouldn't be that surprising that the movie is going to be really different too. We live in a world where you can count us interested in the Barbie movie. Well, weirder things have happened in 2020.