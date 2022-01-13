Batgirl: Rebecca Front, Corey Johnson, and Ethan Kai Join the Cast

The world of DC continues to grow. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Rebecca Front, Corey Johnson, and Ethan Kai have all joined the cast of the HBO Max film. However, Warner Bros. still isn't giving any details about the new casting additions, so we don't know who they will play yet. However, we should start getting more and more information about this movie as the year goes on if HBO Max and Warner Bros. want to make the 2022 release date. If we had to guess, the fall or the winter is probably when we can expect to see this one. The Batgirl movie has had a hard time getting to the big screen, and that is saying something considering some of the DC projects that have struggled over the years. It was going to be brought to the big screen by Joss Whedon before it was widely reported that he was a terrible person and promptly left the project. The movie picked up some new directors last year in the form of Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, and it will be the first DC project to make its debut on HBO Max.

Back in July of last year, it was announced that Leslie Grace of In The Heights fame had snagged the coveted role of Barbara Gordon, aka Batgirl. We got some minor plot details for Batgirl during DC FanDome and a piece of concept art, but we haven't learned anything else specific yet. Jacob Scipio, who was one of the stars of the much better than it had any right to be Bad Boys For Life, joined the cast in an unknown role. J.K. Simmons is also set to return as Commissioner Gordon. At the end of October last year, we learned that Brandon Fraser would play the villain. Though we don't know the exact villain, the rumors said it might be Firefly. Production on the movie recently started at the end of last year, and Batgirl doesn't currently have a release date.